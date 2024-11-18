UT Rio Grande Valley visits Wisconsin after Tonje's 41-point outing

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-2) at Wisconsin Badgers (4-0)

Madison, Wisconsin; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -20; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin hosts UT Rio Grande Valley after John Tonje scored 41 points in Wisconsin's 103-88 victory over the Arizona Wildcats.

Wisconsin went 14-3 at home last season while going 22-14 overall. The Badgers shot 46.1% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Vaqueros are 0-2 in road games. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks third in the Southland scoring 40.8 points per game in the paint led by Hasan Abdul-Hakim averaging 10.0.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press