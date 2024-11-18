UT Arlington visits Missouri State following White's 20-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (2-2) at Missouri State Bears (2-1)

Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State plays UT Arlington after Dez White scored 20 points in Missouri State's 111-106 overtime win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Missouri State finished 17-16 overall a season ago while going 9-5 at home. The Bears averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 33.1 in the paint, 10.5 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.

UT Arlington went 5-10 on the road and 20-14 overall last season. The Mavericks averaged 13.9 points off of turnovers, 12.5 second-chance points and 6.6 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press