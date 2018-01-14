UT Arlington dominates Arkansas State 97-71

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) -- Johnny Hamilton had 19 points and Erick Neal added 18 as UT Arlington dominated Arkansas State 97-71 to even its record in Sun Belt Conference action on Saturday night.

Hamilton was 7 of 9 from the floor with eight rebounds and four blocks. Neal nailed 4 of 6 from beyond the arc along with four steals. Kaelon Wilson and Nathan Hawkins added 15 points apiece for the Mavericks.

UTA (12-7, 3-3) sprinted to a 54-31 halftime advantage and pushed the lead to 80-49 midway through the second half.

The Mavericks nailed 15 of 27 from distance, making 33 of 54 field goal attempts (61 percent) while limiting Arkansas State to 28-of-71 shooting (39 percent). The Red Wolves made just 4 of 19 from distance.

Deven Simms had 14 points to lead Arkansas State (6-13, 1-5), which has lost five straight.