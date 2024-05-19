Usyk's epic victory over Fury in 10 pictures
Oleksandr Usyk's win over Tyson Fury will go down in history as one of the greatest moments in boxing.
The Ukrainian is now a two-weight undisputed champion and extended his unbeaten record to 22-0.
Usyk, 37, is also the first man to beat Briton Fury and is the first fighter in nearly 25 years to become undisputed at heavyweight.
An epic fight that was all-action threw up countless picture-worthy moments - here are some of the best.
Fury enters via a ring of fire
Usyk is hurt early on by Fury
Usyk defeats Fury via split decision to become undisputed heavyweight champion