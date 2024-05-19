Advertisement

Usyk's epic victory over Fury in 10 pictures

BBC
·1 min read
Tyson Fury is face to face with Oleksandr Usyk
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk contested an epic fight in Riyadh [Getty Images]

Oleksandr Usyk's win over Tyson Fury will go down in history as one of the greatest moments in boxing.

The Ukrainian is now a two-weight undisputed champion and extended his unbeaten record to 22-0.

Usyk, 37, is also the first man to beat Briton Fury and is the first fighter in nearly 25 years to become undisputed at heavyweight.

An epic fight that was all-action threw up countless picture-worthy moments - here are some of the best.

Fury enters via a ring of fire

Tyson Fury enters an arena flanked by fire
[Reuters]

Usyk is hurt early on by Fury

Tyson Fury punches Oleksandr Usyj
[Getty Images]

Fury taunts his rival

Tyson Fury taunts Oleksandr Usyk from the ropes
[Getty Images]

Usyk catches Fury on the chin

Oleksandr Usyk staggers Tyson Fury with a left hand
[Getty Images]

Fury looks certain to fall to the canvas

Tyson Fury falls backwards in the ring
[Getty Images]

Fury celebrates at the final bell

Tyson Fury celebrates at the end the fight
[Getty Images]

Usyk in tears as he becomes the undisputed champion

Oleksandr Usyk in tears as he is handed his belts
[Reuters]

A moment of respect between two greats

Tyson Fury congratulates Oleksandr Usyk
[Reuters]

Usyk pays tribute to his faith

Oleksandr Usyk kisses the cross
[Reuters]

Usyk poses with all his new belts

Oleksandr Usyk with his belts
[Getty Images]

