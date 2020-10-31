Usyk vs Chisora live stream: How to watch heavyweight fight online and on televisio

Usyk puts his WBO mandatory challenger status on the line vs Chisora (Getty)

Oleksandr Usyk faces Dereck Chisora in only his second heavyweight fight of his career on Saturday night.

The Ukrainian was slated initially to fight the Londoner in May, but the fight was put back due to the coronavius pandemic.

Usyk is on the brink of facing Anthony Joshua for his WBO world heavyweight title, meaning Chisora can wreck his hopes of reigning at two weights and position himself in the mix for world honours.

This is a huge step up for Chisora, who has looked good against opponents ready to exchange or unable to get out of the way, such as last October’s stoppage victory over David Price in four rounds. But Usyk will also need to justify his status as a world title challenger at the weight, having only beaten little known Chazz Witherspoon.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight.

When and where is it?

The fight is on Saturday, 31 October, at Wembley Arena in London, coverage of the card begins at 7pm.

The ring walks will take place some time after 10pm, with Eddie Hearn announcing the fight will be at roughly 10:30pm.

How can I watch it?

You can watch the game on Sky Sports Box Office at a cost of £19.95 and purchase the fight here.

You do not need to be a Sky customer to purchase the fight, just sign up for a Sky Sports Box Office account and purchase the fight here. Ensure you have a working broadband connection. The fight can then be streamed live on PC, Mac, NOW TV Box, NOW TV Smart Stick, iPhone, iPad, Android phone and tablet.

Repeats are at 11pm on Sunday 1 November and 9am on Monday 2 November.

Who is fighting?

Main event - heavyweight: Oleksandr Usyk (17-0) vs Derek Chisora (32-9)

Lightweight: Lee Selby (28-2) vs George Kambosos Jnr (18-0)

Cruiserweight (vacant EBU European cruiserweight title): Tommy McCarthy (16-2) vs Bilal Laggoune (25-1-2)

Middleweight (vacant World Boxing Organisation world female middleweight title): Savannah Marshall (8-0) vs Hannah Rankin (9-4)

Super bantamweight (vacant Commonwealth (British Empire) female super bantamweight title): Amy Timlin (4-0) vs Carly Skelly (3-0)

Heavyweight: David Allen (18-5-2) vs Christopher Lovejoy (19-0)

Bantamweight: Ukashir Farooq (13-1) vs Martin Tecuapetla (15-12-4)

Odds

Usyk: 1/8

Draw: 33/1

Chisora: 5/1

Usyk by KO/TKO: 11/10

Usyk by decision: 5/4

Chisora by KO/TKO: 11 / 2

Chisora by decision: 16/1