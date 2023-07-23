USWNT's World Cup win over Vietnam captures impressive number of viewers on Fox

You had to see Sophia Smith's dazzling performance in the U.S. women's national team's World Cup win over Vietnam on Friday night to believe it. Millions of viewers did just that.

About 5,261,000 viewers tuned in to Fox on Friday evening to see Smith score two goals in the first half and assist on captain Lindsey Horan's goal in the second half for a 3-0 victory, making it the second-most watched group stage telecast on English language television, according to Fox communications.

The viewership numbers are extra impressive considering the broadcast of USWNT's match in Auckland, New Zealand went head-to-head with the Inter Miami and MLS debut of 2022 World Cup champion Lionel Messi in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Fox broadcast peaked at 6,552,000 viewers despite the 9 p.m. ET start time.

The most watched group stage telecast on English language television belongs to the USWNT's 3-0 win over Chile at the 2019 World Cup, which brought in 5,337,000 viewers.

The USWNT plays the Netherlands next on Wednesday.

