USWNT's Allie Long says hotel room burglarized during ESPYs

One United States women's national team member's celebration was dampened earlier in the week.

While the team was being honored at the ESPYs on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, Allie Long said her hotel room there was burglarized.

The following day the midfielder took to Twitter and said her wedding ring and other valuables were stolen, including her key to New York City that Long and her teammates and coaches were honored with earlier Wednesday during a ticker-tape parade in the city celebrating their 2-0 victory over the Netherlands en route to their fourth World Cup.

"After the @ESPYS show someone stole my wedding ring, cash and the key to my favorite city after just receiving it from my hotel room," Long tweeted. "Do you make copies @NYCMayor? I would love a new one."

Mayor Bill de Blasio assured Long that he had her covered.

The USWNT has been on a media tour since returning stateside from France.

It was only hours after the parade that the team received the ESPYs' "Best Team" award, beating out the likes of the World Series champion Red Sox, the College Football Playoffs-winning Clemson Tigers and other championship teams including the Patriots, the Raptors, the NCAA women's basketball champion Baylor Bears and NCAA men's basketball champion Virginia Cavaliers.

Alex Morgan took home a solo award, winning "Best Female Athlete," beating out World Cup Alpine skiing champion Mikaela Shiffrin, the WNBA's Breanna Stewart and U.S. gymnast Simone Biles.



