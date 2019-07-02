USWNT vs. England: Sports stars react to Women's World Cup thriller

Sporting News
The thrilling U.S. semifinal win caught the attention of athletes across multiple sports.

USWNT vs. England: Sports stars react to Women's World Cup thriller

The thrilling U.S. semifinal win caught the attention of athletes across multiple sports.

It wasn't just sports fans across the U.S. who were enthralled by Tuesday's Women's World Cup semifinal against England. Elite athletes were locked in, too.

Stars from multiple sports took to social media during and after the thrilling 2-1 U.S. win in Lyon, France, cheering on the defending champions as they look to secure a fourth World Cup title.

Here's a sampling of some of the social media reaction from big names across the sports world:

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

MORE: Women's World Cup 2019: 3 takeaways from USWNT's thrilling win over England | Women's World Cup 2019: Alex Morgan sends USA into final despite Megan Rapinoe's absence


What to Read Next

Back