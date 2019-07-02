USWNT vs. England: Sports stars react to Women's World Cup thriller

It wasn't just sports fans across the U.S. who were enthralled by Tuesday's Women's World Cup semifinal against England. Elite athletes were locked in, too.

Stars from multiple sports took to social media during and after the thrilling 2-1 U.S. win in Lyon, France, cheering on the defending champions as they look to secure a fourth World Cup title.

Here's a sampling of some of the social media reaction from big names across the sports world:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Congrats #TeamUSA Women’s World Cup!!! So strong! What a game. Can’t wait for Sunday! — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) July 2, 2019

Congrats to team USA on an exciting game and spectacular win. Awesome stuff ladies and so fun to watch. Good luck in the finals as will be watching and pulling hard for you. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 2, 2019

Story continues

MORE: Women's World Cup 2019: 3 takeaways from USWNT's thrilling win over England | Women's World Cup 2019: Alex Morgan sends USA into final despite Megan Rapinoe's absence



