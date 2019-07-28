USWNT to Hope Solo: 'With all due respect,' we don’t need you in mediation

This time it’s Hope Solo whose shot is getting blocked.

The former United States women’s national team goalie is attempting to get a seat during mediation sessions between the U.S. Soccer Federation and the USWNT players, but was promptly brushed off by both sides in a filing that sounds more suited for the WWE ring than a courtroom.

Alex Morgan in a legal motion: "(Hope) Solo's claim that members of the USWNT will not have the strength and fortitude to resist 'intimidation and fear tactics' and protect the interests of the putative class is regrettable and has no basis in fact."https://t.co/YHWa5FU89U — The Athletic (@TheAthleticBIZ) July 28, 2019

Solo’s argument for joining the mediation session was to prevent the USWNT from “intimidation and fear tactics.” In response, star striker Alex Morgan showed no mercy.

“The Morgan Plaintiffs are all World Champions who have proven that they bow down to no one and are relentless advocates of equal pay,” the plaintiffs said in a legal motion obtained by The Athletic. “They would only propose a class settlement if they believed it achieved their equal pay objectives under the law and was in the best interests of the class... With all due respect, they do not require Solo’s assistance to achieve these objectives.”

U.S. Soccer also chimed in, adding that “Solo’s motion is unnecessary, procedurally improper, and should be denied.”

Aside from this, Solo and the USSF have separately agreed to mediation in a different case after Solo charged that the she lost her job with the team in 2016 due to her advocacy for equal pay.

The motions pertaining to Solo’s involvement in mediation between the USSF and USWNT were filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for Northern California, just four days after Solo filed to join Morgan’s plaintiffs.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the mediation efforts during last month’s Women’s World Cup in which the United States mounted a successful title defense with a 2-0 victory over Netherlands in the final match.

The USWNT first filed suit on on March 8, and made equal pay one of the causes they’ve publicly championed en route to winning their fourth World Cup.

