USWNT stars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger marry in Miami to close World Cup-winning year

United States women’s national team stars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger tied the knot over the weekend, joining two other USWNT players who are getting in nuptials during the down time of December.

Harris and Krieger, teammates on the Orlando Pride, were married at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami on Saturday after a decade together. Krieger, 35, told People Magazine:

“It was this kind of Mediterranean castle-like vibe right on the water, this European-type vibe that we were going for,” she explained. “Right when we walked in we were like, ‘Oh my God. We love this and everyone else was going to love this and this is just … This is it.’ ”

Harris, a 34-year-old goalkeeper for the U.S., shared a post of the couple in their wedding rehearsal attire on Instagram with the caption “I’ve been waiting 10 years for this moment.” Krieger, a defender, also shared photos as did her brother, Kyle, with a slow-mo of the rain that morning.

wedding day in miami off to a wet start!!! pic.twitter.com/r7OofncqAO — Kyle Krieger (@kylekrieger) December 28, 2019

It cleared up for a gorgeous wedding, and in some cultures rain on your wedding day is good luck.

USWNT members past and present were there to celebrate with the couple, who met while playing for the U.S. national team in 2010.

They quietly dated to “keep an element of professionalism,” they told People, and announced their engagement in the magazine in March 2019. They told Lindsay Gibbs of PowerPlays last month it was a hard choice to make, but they were inspired in part by Megan Rapinoe.

“It's a real thing, you know, and it was difficult to come to the decision, but we're at a point in our lives where we're like, you know what? We're willing to risk it all to really just authentically be ourselves,” Harris said.

Sydney Leroux, a member of the 2015 World Cup winning squad and Pride forward, officiated the wedding (for a price of $73.42 that she is sending a Venmo request to reimburse, of course) and shared a heartfelt post on Instagram with photos of the couple.

The USWNT members are off this month after winning the 2019 World Cup and returning to their club teams while balancing the victory tour. They’ll come back together for the annual January training camp, which is set for Jan. 5-15 in Tampa, Florida. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski named the 28-player roster on Friday.

With the lull between training camps and matches heading into the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, two other USWNT players fit in weddings.

Can’t say it enough, we LOVE love ❤️ 🧡💛💚💙💜!



December has been a big month for our people 💍😭. Wishing you all the happiness in the world. pic.twitter.com/3XCeuLvFte — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) December 28, 2019

Goalkeeper Adrianna Franch of Portland Thorns FC was married on Dec. 21. And Washington Spirit midfielder Andi Sullivan shared a photo from her wedding on Dec. 17.

