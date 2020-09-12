USWNT star Alex Morgan joins Tottenham on one-term deal

Alex Morgan is taking her talent across the pond. Morgan signed a short-term contract with Tottenham Hotspur, and will play in the FA Women's Super League.

Spurs announced the signing Saturday. Morgan, 31, also confirmed the news on Twitter.

2020 is the year of the unexpected, but next up — the first stamp on Charlie's passport. #COYS @SpursWomen pic.twitter.com/EkGnmFaQBN — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) September 12, 2020

The Athletic’s Meg Linehan and Paul Tenorio broke the initial news on Friday.

Morgan gave birth to her daughter Charlie in early May. By then the Olympics had been postponed, and she had reportedly been aiming to participate after her pregnancy.

Her NWSL team, the Orlando Pride, pulled out of the Challenge Cup in June due to 10 positive coronavirus tests. The Pride will begin play in the league’s Fall Series on Sept. 19.

Alex Morgan joins other USWNT stars who have gone overseas

Morgan the latest USWNT star to sign overseas. Christen Press and Tobin Heath joined Manchester United on Wednesday. In August, both Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle signed with Manchester City.

Morgan should see some familiar faces with Spurs. Her Pride teammates, Shelina Zadorsky and Alanna Kennedy, joined Tottenham in August.

More from Yahoo Sports: