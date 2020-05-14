Hope Solo said her dog, Conan, was shot in the leg and is in critical condition

One of former Team USA goalie Hope Solo’s dogs was shot on Wednesday night and is in critical condition, she shared on social media on Thursday.

Solo said her dog, Conan, is in critical condition after being shot in the leg.

Conan is on the far left in the photo Solo shared of her, her five dogs and husband Jerramy Stevens, a former tight end who played in the NFL from 2002-2010.

Conan is the brown one on the far left. A beautiful dog, best of the bunch.



And Jerramy and I want to say thank you to Wilkes Veterinary Hospital and their staff for rushing Conan into emergency care, as well as their COVID-19 care practices. pic.twitter.com/9ArldOif8l — Hope Solo (@hopesolo) May 14, 2020

“Our magnificent dog Conan is in critical condition after being shot last night,” Solo wrote on Twitter. “It’s hard news to share, but harder to make sense of this heinous act.

“We’ve heard developments in canine prosthetics and would love any information about getting Conan a new front leg!”

It’s not clear how Conan was shot or by whom. He was taken to a local veterinary clinic near their home in North Carolina.

Solo appeared in 202 matches for the USWNT since she made her debut in 2000, and helped the United States win two Olympic gold medals and a World Cup in 2015. The 38-year-old’s contract with the USWNT was terminated shortly after their loss to Sweden in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Solo announced last month that she had given birth to twins, Vittorio Genghis and Lozen Orianna Judith, in March, just months after sharing the news of her pregnancy. The news came roughly a year after she revealed that she had had a miscarriage in 2018, while she was running for president of the United States Soccer Federation, and that she was just “hours from dying.”

USWNT goalkeeper Hope Solo takes the ball during a match against New Zealand during the 2016 Olympics in Brazil. (AP/Eugenio Savio)

