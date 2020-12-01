USWNT settles with U.S. Soccer over unequal working conditions — which sets stage for equal pay appeal

The United States women’s national team and their boss, the U.S. Soccer Federation, will not face off in court after all – at least for now.

The USWNT was set to take claims of unequal working conditions at U.S. Soccer to trial in January, but the two sides have reached a settlement, they announced Tuesday.

Both sides hailed the settlement as a positive step forward. The USWNT says they finally achieved equal working conditions while U.S. Soccer says the settlement formalizes their efforts to repair its relationship with the USWNT.

But the settlement also sets the stage for the next phase of the ongoing legal fight between the players and the federation.

The USWNT’s equal pay case is back in play

The settlement is unrelated to the USWNT’s allegations of wage discrimination, which were dismissed by a judge in May. The USWNT vowed to appeal that decision, but had to wait until after the trial over working conditions. Now that the two sides have settled, the USWNT will be able to move forward with their planned appeal on equal pay.

“We are pleased that the USWNT Players have fought for – and achieved – long overdue equal working conditions,” said USWNT spokeswoman Molly Levinson in a statement. “We now intend to file our appeal to the court’s decision which does not account for the central fact in this case that women players have been paid at lesser rates than men who do the same job.

“We remain as committed as ever to our work to achieve the equal pay that we legally deserve. Our focus is on the future and ensuring we leave the game a better place for the next generation of women who will play for this team and this country.”

Mediation attempts over the equal pay claims have been unsuccessful so far. In August 2019, the players accused the federation of being unwilling to negotiate in good faith. The federation, meanwhile, accused the players of refusing to even meet in March of this year.

But U.S. Soccer, reacting to the working conditions settlement, took a hopeful tone that a resolution on the equal pay claims is possible.

What the settlement achieves for the USWNT

The exact terms of the settlement are not public, and when reached by Yahoo, neither side was willing to provide the specifics.

But the USWNT players had alleged U.S. Soccer booked them in inferior hotels to the men, flew the women on commercial flights while the men got charters, scheduled USWNT games on worse fields, and provided less staff to support the women’s team.

U.S. Soccer has said they had already remedied most of those claims, such as scheduling more charter flights for the women and ending the practice of scheduling USWNT games on artificial turf while the men always played on natural grass.

The USWNT side, however, says they would not have settled if they did not achieve equal workplace conditions that had otherwise not been guaranteed. The settlement includes a provision that would allow the USWNT to have access to any new benefits or improved policies that the USMNT's negotiates for in their contracts.

The settlement still needs to work its way through the legal system. The judge needs to approve the settlement, and because this is a class action lawsuit, members of the class must review the settlement and have a chance to raise any objections.

Once the settlement is finalized, the judge will then need to grant the USWNT permission to move forward with its appeal. Then it could take months for the appeal to be ruled on.

