USWNT World Cup schedule, scores: How to watch, live stream USA's 2019 Women's World Cup matches
Host nation France opened the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in style Friday, but the United States women's national team broke records Tuesday, June 11, to begin its quest for back-to-back championships. The defending champions are among the favorites to win the title of the 24 teams competing in France.
Here's everything to know about the USWNT as the Women's World Cup, including how to watch USA matches on TV and stream online, plus a full schedule and updated standings.
USWNT scores, TV schedule at Women's World Cup 2019
The tournament will air on Fox and Fox Sports 1 with Spanish broadcast available on Telemundo and NBC Universo.
Group stage
Date
Matchup
Time (TV Channel)
June 11
USA vs. Thailand
3 p.m. ET (Fox/fuboTV)
June 16
USA vs. Chile
Noon ET (Fox/fuboTV)
June 20
USA vs. Sweden
3 p.m. ET (Fox/fuboTV)
How to watch USA World Cup games live online
All of the USWNT's matches will be streamed on FoxSports.com, the Fox Sports app or by signing up for fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.
USA's Women's World Cup 2019 roster
The 23-player roster for the USWNT is headlined by veteran leadership and young talent. Forward Carli Lloyd leads the team, making her fourth World Cup roster. Following close behind Lloyd with three tournaments are six World Cup winners: Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O'Hara and Ali Krieger.
Eleven of the 23 players are heading to their first World Cup tournament.
Player
Position
Club Team
Adrianna Franch
Goalkeeper
Portland Thorns FC
Ashlyn Harris
Goalkeeper
Orlando Pride
Alyssa Naeher
Goalkeeper
Chicago Red Stars
Abby Dahlkemper
Defender
NC Courage
Tierna Davidson
Defender
Chicago Red Stars
Crystal Dunn
Defender
NC Courage
Ali Krieger
Defender
Orlando Pride
Kelley O’Hara
Defender
Utah Royals FC
Becky Sauerbrunn
Defender
Utah Royals FC
Emily Sonnett
Defender
Portland Thorns FC
Morgan Brian
Midfielder
Chicago Red Stars
Julie Ertz
Midfielder
Chicago Red Stars
Lindsey Horan
Midfielder
Portland Thorns FC
Rose Lavelle
Midfielder
Washington Spirit
Allie Long
Midfielder
Reign FC
Samantha Mewis
Midfielder
NC Courage
Tobin Heath
Forward
Portland Thorns FC
Carli Lloyd
Forward
Sky Blue FC
Jessica McDonald
Forward
NC Courage
Alex Morgan
Forward
Orlando Pride
Christen Press
Forward
Utah Royals FC
Mallory Pugh
Forward
Washington Spirit
Megan Rapinoe
Forward
Reign FC
FIFA Women's World Cup standings
As regning champions, the USWNT are favorites to win their first back-to-back title. Host nation teams carry a homefield advantage, and with France ranked fourth in the FIFA world rankings, the Bleus are certainly one to watch. SN's Mike DeCourcy ranked the biggest threats to the USWNT's World Cup chase.
The 24 competing teams are divided into six groups. The four teams in each group will play each other once in the group stage of the tournament. The two teams finishing first and second in each group will automatically advance to the knockout rounds. The top four best third placed teams will also advance to the knockouts.
From there, with 16 remaining teams, the competition is single elimination: survive and advance.
GROUP A
Team
W
D
L
Points
France
2
0
0
6
South Korea
0
0
2
0
Norway
1
0
1
3
Nigeria
1
0
1
3
GROUP B
Team
W
D
L
Points
Germany
2
0
0
6
China
0
0
1
0
Spain
1
0
1
3
South Africa
0
0
1
0
GROUP C
Team
W
D
L
Points
Australia
0
0
1
0
Italy
1
0
0
3
Brazil
1
0
0
3
Jamaica
0
0
1
0
GROUP D
Team
W
D
L
Points
England
1
0
0
3
Scotland
0
0
1
0
Argentina
0
1
0
1
Japan
0
1
0
1
GROUP E
Team
W
D
L
Points
Canada
1
0
0
3
Cameroon
0
0
1
0
New Zealand
0
0
1
0
Netherlands
1
0
0
3
GROUP F
Team
W
D
L
Points
United States
1
0
0
3
Thailand
0
0
1
0
Chile
0
0
1
0
Sweden
1
0
0
3
Win = 3 points
Draw = 1 point
Loss = 0 points
Full 2019 Women's World Cup schedule
FRIDAY, JUNE 7
France 4, South Korea 0
3 p.m. ET
FS1
SATURDAY, JUNE 8
Germany vs. China
9 a.m. ET
FS1
Spain vs. South Africa
Noon ET
Fox
Norway vs. Nigeria
3 p.m. ET
FOX
SUNDAY, JUNE 9
Australia vs. Italy
7 a.m. ET
FS1
Brazil vs. Jamaica
9:30 a.m.
FS1
England vs. Scotland
Noon ET
Fox
MONDAY, JUNE 10
Argentina vs. Japan
Noon ET
FS1
Canada vs. Cameroon
3 p.m. ET
FS1
TUESDAY, JUNE 11
New Zealand vs. Netherlands
9 a.m. ET
FS1
Chile vs. Sweden
Noon ET
FS1
United States vs. Thailand
3 p.m. ET
Fox
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12
Nigeria vs. South Korea
9 a.m. ET
FS1
Germany vs. Spain
Noon ET
Fox
France vs. Norway
3 p.m. ET
Fox
THURSDAY, JUNE 13
Australia vs. Brazil
Noon ET
Fox
South Africa vs. China
3 p.m. ET
Fox
FRIDAY, JUNE 14
Japan vs. Scotland
9 a.m. ET
FS1
Jamaica vs. Italy
Noon ET
Fox
England vs. Argentina
3 p.m. ET
Fox
SATURDAY, JUNE 15
Netherlands vs. Cameroon
9 a.m. ET
FS1
Canada vs. New Zealand
3 p.m. ET
FS2
SUNDAY, JUNE 16
Sweden vs. Thailand
9 a.m. ET
FS1
United States vs. Chile
3 p.m. ET
Fox
MONDAY, JUNE 17
China vs. Spain
Noon ET
FS1
South Africa vs. Germany
Noon ET
Fox
Nigeria vs. France
3 p.m. ET
Fox
South Korea vs. Norway
3 p.m. ET
FS1
TUESDAY, JUNE 18
Jamaica vs. Australia
3 p.m. ET
FS2
Italy vs. Brazil
3 p.m. ET
FS1
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19
Japan vs. England
3 p.m. ET
FS1
Scotland vs. Argentina
3 p.m. ET
FS2
THURSDAY, JUNE 20
Cameroon vs. New Zealand
Noon ET
FS1
Netherlands vs. Canada
Noon ET
Fox
Sweden vs. United States
3 p.m. ET
Fox
Thailand vs. Chile
3 p.m. ET
FS1
SATURDAY, JUNE 22
R16: 1B vs. 3ACD
11:30 a.m. ET
TBD
R16: 2A vs. 2C
3 p.m. ET
TBD
SUNDAY, JUNE 23
R16: 1D vs. 3BEF
11:30 a.m. ET
TBD
R16: 1A vs. 3CDE
3 p.m. ET
TBD
MONDAY, JUNE 24
R16: 2B vs. 2F
11:30 a.m. ET
TBD
R16: 1F vs. 2E
3 p.m. ET
TBD
TUESDAY, JUNE 25
R16: 1C vs. 3ABF
11:30 a.m. ET
TBD
R16: 1E vs. 2D
3 p.m. ET
TBD
THURSDAY, JUNE 27
Quarterfinal 1
3 p.m. ET
TBD
FRIDAY, JUNE 28
Quarterfinal 2
3 p.m. ET
TBD
SATURDAY, JUNE 29
Quarterfinal 3
9 a.m. ET
TBD
Quarterfinal 4
12:30 a.m. ET
TBD
TUESDAY, JULY 2
Semifinal 1
3 p.m. ET
TBD
WEDNESDAY, JULY 3
Semifinal 2
3 p.m. ET
TBD
SATURDAY, JULY 6
Third place
11 a.m. ET
TBD
SUNDAY, JULY 7
Final
11 a.m. ET
TBD