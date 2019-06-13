USWNT World Cup schedule, scores: How to watch, live stream USA's 2019 Women's World Cup matches

Here's everything to know about the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, including how live-stream USWNT games online and a complete Team USA schedule with updated scores and standings.

USWNT World Cup schedule, scores: How to watch, live stream USA's 2019 Women's World Cup matches

Here's everything to know about the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, including how live-stream USWNT games online and a complete Team USA schedule with updated scores and standings.

Host nation France opened the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in style Friday, but the United States women's national team broke records Tuesday, June 11, to begin its quest for back-to-back championships. The defending champions are among the favorites to win the title of the 24 teams competing in France.

Here's everything to know about the USWNT as the Women's World Cup, including how to watch USA matches on TV and stream online, plus a full schedule and updated standings.

USWNT scores, TV schedule at Women's World Cup 2019

The tournament will air on Fox and Fox Sports 1 with Spanish broadcast available on Telemundo and NBC Universo.

Group stage

Date

Matchup

Time (TV Channel)

June 11

USA vs. Thailand

3 p.m. ET (Fox/fuboTV)

June 16

USA vs. Chile

Noon ET (Fox/fuboTV)

June 20

USA vs. Sweden

3 p.m. ET (Fox/fuboTV)

How to watch USA World Cup games live online

All of the USWNT's matches will be streamed on FoxSports.com, the Fox Sports app or by signing up for fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

USA's Women's World Cup 2019 roster

The 23-player roster for the USWNT is headlined by veteran leadership and young talent. Forward Carli Lloyd leads the team, making her fourth World Cup roster. Following close behind Lloyd with three tournaments are six World Cup winners: Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O'Hara and Ali Krieger.

Eleven of the 23 players are heading to their first World Cup tournament.

Player

Position

Club Team

Adrianna Franch

Goalkeeper

Portland Thorns FC

Ashlyn Harris

Goalkeeper

Orlando Pride

Alyssa Naeher

Goalkeeper

Chicago Red Stars

Abby Dahlkemper

Defender

NC Courage

Tierna Davidson

Defender

Chicago Red Stars

Crystal Dunn

Defender

NC Courage

Ali Krieger

Defender

Orlando Pride

Kelley O’Hara

Defender

Utah Royals FC

Becky Sauerbrunn

Defender

Utah Royals FC

Emily Sonnett

Defender

Portland Thorns FC

Morgan Brian

Midfielder

Chicago Red Stars

Julie Ertz

Midfielder

Chicago Red Stars

Lindsey Horan

Midfielder

Portland Thorns FC

Rose Lavelle

Midfielder

Washington Spirit

Allie Long

Midfielder

Reign FC

Samantha Mewis

Midfielder

NC Courage

Tobin Heath

Forward

Portland Thorns FC

Carli Lloyd

Forward

Sky Blue FC

Jessica McDonald

Forward

NC Courage

Alex Morgan

Forward

Orlando Pride

Christen Press

Forward

Utah Royals FC

Mallory Pugh

Forward

Washington Spirit

Megan Rapinoe

Forward

Reign FC

FIFA Women's World Cup standings

As regning champions, the USWNT are favorites to win their first back-to-back title. Host nation teams carry a homefield advantage, and with France ranked fourth in the FIFA world rankings, the Bleus are certainly one to watch. SN's Mike DeCourcy ranked the biggest threats to the USWNT's World Cup chase.

The 24 competing teams are divided into six groups. The four teams in each group will play each other once in the group stage of the tournament. The two teams finishing first and second in each group will automatically advance to the knockout rounds. The top four best third placed teams will also advance to the knockouts.

From there, with 16 remaining teams, the competition is single elimination: survive and advance.

GROUP A

Team

W

D

L

Points

France

2

0

0

6

South Korea

0

0

2

0

Norway

1

0

1

3

Nigeria

1

0

1

3

GROUP B

Team

W

D

L

Points

Germany

2

0

0

6

China

0

0

1

0

Spain

1

0

1

3

South Africa

0

0

1

0

GROUP C

Team

W

D

L

Points

Australia

0

0

1

0

Italy

1

0

0

3

Brazil

1

0

0

3

Jamaica

0

0

1

0

GROUP D

Team

W

D

L

Points

England

1

0

0

3

Scotland

0

0

1

0

Argentina

0

1

0

1

Japan

0

1

0

1

GROUP E

Team

W

D

L

Points

Canada

1

0

0

3

Cameroon

0

0

1

0

New Zealand

0

0

1

0

Netherlands

1

0

0

3

GROUP F

Team

W

D

L

Points

United States

1

0

0

3

Thailand

0

0

1

0

Chile

0

0

1

0

Sweden

1

0

0

3

Win = 3 points
Draw = 1 point
Loss = 0 points

Full 2019 Women's World Cup schedule

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

France 4, South Korea 0

3 p.m. ET

FS1

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

Germany vs. China

9 a.m. ET

FS1

Spain vs. South Africa

Noon ET

Fox

Norway vs. Nigeria

3 p.m. ET

FOX

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

Australia vs. Italy

7 a.m. ET

FS1

Brazil vs. Jamaica

9:30 a.m.

FS1

England vs. Scotland

Noon ET

Fox

MONDAY, JUNE 10

Argentina vs. Japan

Noon ET

FS1

Canada vs. Cameroon

3 p.m. ET

FS1

TUESDAY, JUNE 11

New Zealand vs. Netherlands

9 a.m. ET

FS1

Chile vs. Sweden

Noon ET

FS1

United States vs. Thailand

3 p.m. ET

Fox

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

Nigeria vs. South Korea

9 a.m. ET

FS1

Germany vs. Spain

Noon ET

Fox

France vs. Norway

3 p.m. ET

Fox

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

Australia vs. Brazil

Noon ET

Fox

South Africa vs. China

3 p.m. ET

Fox

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

Japan vs. Scotland

9 a.m. ET

FS1

Jamaica vs. Italy

Noon ET

Fox

England vs. Argentina

3 p.m. ET

Fox

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

Netherlands vs. Cameroon

9 a.m. ET

FS1

Canada vs. New Zealand

3 p.m. ET

FS2

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

Sweden vs. Thailand

9 a.m. ET

FS1

United States vs. Chile

3 p.m. ET

Fox

MONDAY, JUNE 17

China vs. Spain

Noon ET

FS1

South Africa vs. Germany

Noon ET

Fox

Nigeria vs. France

3 p.m. ET

Fox

South Korea vs. Norway

3 p.m. ET

FS1

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

Jamaica vs. Australia

3 p.m. ET

FS2

Italy vs. Brazil

3 p.m. ET

FS1

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

Japan vs. England

3 p.m. ET

FS1

Scotland vs. Argentina

3 p.m. ET

FS2

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

Cameroon vs. New Zealand

Noon ET

FS1

Netherlands vs. Canada

Noon ET

Fox

Sweden vs. United States

3 p.m. ET

Fox

Thailand vs. Chile

3 p.m. ET

FS1

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

R16: 1B vs. 3ACD

11:30 a.m. ET

TBD

R16: 2A vs. 2C

3 p.m. ET

TBD

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

R16: 1D vs. 3BEF

11:30 a.m. ET

TBD

R16: 1A vs. 3CDE

3 p.m. ET

TBD

MONDAY, JUNE 24

R16: 2B vs. 2F

11:30 a.m. ET

TBD

R16: 1F vs. 2E

3 p.m. ET

TBD

TUESDAY, JUNE 25

R16: 1C vs. 3ABF

11:30 a.m. ET

TBD

R16: 1E vs. 2D

3 p.m. ET

TBD

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

Quarterfinal 1

3 p.m. ET

TBD

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

Quarterfinal 2

3 p.m. ET

TBD

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

Quarterfinal 3

9 a.m. ET

TBD

Quarterfinal 4

12:30 a.m. ET

TBD

TUESDAY, JULY 2

Semifinal 1

3 p.m. ET

TBD

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

Semifinal 2

3 p.m. ET

TBD

SATURDAY, JULY 6

Third place

11 a.m. ET

TBD

SUNDAY, JULY 7

Final

11 a.m. ET

TBD

