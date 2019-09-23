Is Megan Rapinoe eyeing a move from Reign FC to Barcelona?

Forward Megan Rapinoe would consider leaving Reign FC in the NWSL to play overseas. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Might Megan Rapinoe take her game and iconic goal celebration overseas?

The United States women’s national team star is intrigued and her favored landing spot, Barcelona, might be able to swing it in the future.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rapinoe: Playing overseas ‘very attractive’ idea

In an interview with beIN Sports last week, Rapinoe, 34, said she would consider a change after playing in the NWSL for six years.

“I’m getting a little bit older. Do they want an aging Megan Rapinoe? I’m open to all offers, of course. I mean, the idea, honestly, of playing overseas is very attractive to me. I love traveling. I played in Lyon for a year and absolutely loved it, so maybe at the end of my career I’ll get over to Spain. I think that culture-wise [it] would fit good for me.”

Rapinoe played for Olympique Lyonnais from January 2013 to January 2014 after receiving a Facebook message from someone connected to the French club. Lyon won six consecutive French league championships and two straight European Champions League titles.

“Who wouldn’t do what I’m getting the chance to do if they had the chance?” Rapinoe told the New York Times.

The two-time World Cup champion spoke of her love of Barcelona with beIN Sports.

“More Barca than anyone. Obviously the way that Barcelona plays is so beautiful and inspiring. It’s just a joy to watch. But I mean the intensity with which Athletico plays is always so fun to watch. Obviously the Galácticos (Real Madrid), always fun to watch. But I think Barca’s the one in here (my heart).”

It may be a match.

Barcelona open to signing Rapinoe

Story continues

Maria Teixidor, a Barcelona board member who handles women’s soccer, told Goal.com the club is open to the move depending on the transfer market, which is less of a factor on the women’s side than the men’s. The club has invested in its women’s team since it turned professional in 2015.

Via Goal.com:

"We will see in the future what deals we make because designing a team is something complex. I think we will be ready to buy these kinds of players but I don't think we are in a similar moment to male football yet, in which the market is very important."

Texidor told Goal she was impressed by Rapinoe’s activism and wouldn’t be surprised if the star did become a politician.

Rapinoe is currently with Seattle-based Reign FC in the NWSL, where she’s played since the league was founded in the summer of 2013. Reign FC is currently fifth place in the standings (8-6-7, 31 points), one spot outside of the playoffs.

More from Yahoo Sports: