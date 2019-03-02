USWNT honors groundbreaking women with names on jerseys at SheBelieves Cup

The United States Women's National Team will be a bit unrecognizable during one of their matches in the SheBelieves Cup on Saturday.

The team won't be wearing their own names on the backs of their jerseys, but instead will sport tags of influential women.

Each member of the WNT has selected the name of a woman who has inspired them with choices ranged from activists to Nobel Prize winners, to artists, fellow national team athletes, trailblazers and more.

The honor comes at the beginning of Women's History Month and during a tournament specifically started with this in mind.

The United States Soccer Federation released a full list of the names each player selected. It includes Emily Fox wearing the name of WNBA star Elena Delle Donne, Ashlyn Harris donning rapper Cardi B, Tobin Heath as the trailblazing basketball analyst Doris Burke, Alex Morgan wearing WNT legend Abby Wambach and Becky Sauerbrunn wearing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

OKAY SO. USSF just sent out a press release that USWNT players picked the name of a woman who inspires them and will wear her name on their jersey to play England tonight. FIRST of all shout out to Pinoe for picking Audre Lord. SECOND - here's the list. pic.twitter.com/KFsatQHVHP — thrace, teen scooter outlaw (@thrace) March 2, 2019

Each player explained their choice on the team's official website.

"I picked Cardi B because I like what she stands for," Harris said, in part. "She doesn’t blend in with society and what people expect her to be. She’s just her and doesn’t care (about) being normal and fitting in and being ordinary. I can appreciate that. She owns her story, all of her story."

Heath said of her decision: "My role models growing up had always been male footballers or just men — most of the greatest have always been men. So, that’s why this whole thing is so cool, because we’re trying to change that and show that some of the greatest are women as well, even though there still aren’t enough of them."

Morgan on why she honored Wambach: "I kept trying to think of who I wanted on the back of my jersey and who has been the biggest inspiration to me both in my career and in my life. It’s difficult to pick someone that I haven’t met, but you obviously think of people like Michelle Obama or Billie Jean King. These are people I definitely look up to, but when I think about who has had the greatest effect on my career and my life, I think of my family and my teammates."



