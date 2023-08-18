USWNT general manager Kate Markgraf parts ways with team after early World Cup exit

USWNT general manager Kate Markgraf is following head coach Vlatko Andonovski out the door.

One day after Andonovski officially parted ways with the U.S. women's national soccer team following a disappointing World Cup run that ended in the Round of 16, U.S. Soccer announced the departure of Markgraf.

"It has been an incredible honor to work with the players, coaches and staff at U.S. Soccer on the mission of keeping our program at the top of the women's game,” Markgraf said in a statement. “I am proud of the foundation we have built, and even more proud of the character and commitment demonstrated by our players as they represent the United States on and off the field."

Markgraf, a three-time Olympic medalist who played on the USWNT from 1998–2010, was named the first General Manager and Head of Women’s Soccer in August 2019. According to U.S. Soccer, the position was created to work alongside the head coach to manage and execute tactical plans for the national team.

“Kate has been an instrumental part of Women’s National Team both on and off the field for many years, and we’re very thankful for the tireless work she has given to the USWNT and all our Youth National Teams,” U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker said in the statement.

Markgraf won Olympic gold with the USWNT twice (2004, 2008), as well as an Olympic silver medal in 2000. She was a 1999 World Cup champion and was on the USWNT's third-place squads in 2003 and 2007.

The two-time defending World Cup champion U.S. women made their earliest exit ever at a World Cup or Olympics with a loss to Sweden in the Round of 16 in the tournament hosted by Australia and New Zealand. It was the first time the Americans failed to reach the semifinals at a World Cup, and only the second time they left a major international tournament without a medal of some color.

Andonovski announced his resignation on Thursday. Assistant Twila Kilgore will serve as the interim coach.

“It’s been the honor of my life to coach the talented, hard-working players of the USWNT for the past four years,” Andonovski said in a statement. “I’m very optimistic for the future of this program, especially considering all the young players that got opportunities over the past few years who will no doubt be leaders and impact players moving forward."

