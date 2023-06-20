As usual, Adele is right – control pants squeeze the joy out of life

Adele performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas - Getty

Can we find another honour to give Adele, please? I realise she was made an MBE for services to music back in 2013, but this is far more important than her voice and talent: this is about services to female comfort.

Yesterday, the 35-year-old admitted that wearing Spanx beneath the hot lights of the Colosseum at Caesars Palace had given her a fungal skin infection. Addressing the crowds at her latest Las Vegas gig, the singer explained that after wearing the modern equivalent of a girdle throughout her long shows she had been diagnosed with something called “jock itch” – adding: “It’s a bit crude but I never knew it existed!”

Cue an avalanche of praise on social media, thanking her for the “typical Adele TMI” and “keeping it real”. Although my primary thought was “how can anyone still be bothered with control wear?” Especially given her 100lb weight loss.

To be clear: if you are going to wear any form of “compression wear” – a term that actually makes me wince – Spanx is by far the least hideous option on offer. I know this because after having my daughter, I went through a stage of wearing a “minimising” sausage-skin like slip made by one of Spanx’s competitors beneath every dress I wore. This was largely because I was living in LA at the time, where women seem to snap back into Victoria’s Secret model shape by the time they leave the maternity ward – but also because it did seem to make clothing fall in the right way.

Putting the spandex slip on involved a scene not unlike the one in Gone with the Wind, where Scarlett O’Hara is clinging to a bedpost as Mammy pulls her whalebone corset ever tighter, commanding her to “suck in your breath!” And yes, there would be a brief moment where you would stop to admire the magic body-sock’s work in the mirror, but after that, your body could only function if upright.

Getting in the cab, sitting down at a restaurant table, ingesting anything, would be a physical feat of cartoon-esque proportions – not to mention the creaking sounds I felt sure everyone could hear as the seams were challenged beyond anything the garment’s makers had apparently ever imagined. By the end of a long, hot evening out, I would be breathing shallow, 18th-century breaths and quite incapable of focusing on anything people were saying, so imprisoned did I feel in my spandex body corset.

Like the wearing of tight shoes, it was almost worth the pain for the sheer relief of peeling that thing off when I got home. Almost, because as soon as I was back to my normal size, I ditched the control wear and never wore it again.

Any woman I know who continued to put themselves through that humiliating ordeal for longer than a few postnatal months gave up when Covid hit. Some ditched the bras at the same time, and many have stuck to the O’Hara-like vow they took during the various lockdowns, about prohibitively high heels, constrictive belts and waistbands, about any item of clothing that squeezed the joy out of life: “As God is my witness, I’ll never be uncomfortable again.”

