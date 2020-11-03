USPS inspires more merch with phone cases 'inspired by the postal journey'

Supporting the United States Postal Service has become a cause to rep as people across the country show their support for the agency on their phones in the organization’s latest collaboration with CASETiFY.

The brand, known for making custom phone cases and tech accessories as well as for its notable collaborations with NASA, HEINZ Ketchup, and Hello Kitty, teamed up with the USPS for the latest drop of new phone cases, AirPods cases, Apple Watch bands and even a “USPS Fan Club” crewneck sweatshirt. Now, celebrities and influencers alike are showing them off. Actress Zoey Deutch even wore the sweatshirt as a nod to the efforts of postal workers throughout the country when she dropped off her ballot.

”This is what a thirst trap looks like in 2020,” she wrote with the hashtag #voteearlyday.

Fans were quick to praise her for both participating in the election and supporting the USPS while doing so. A representative for CASETiFY tells Yahoo Life that paying homage to the postal service that has played such a large role in getting their products to customers felt like a “full circle moment” for the brand.

“The CASETiFY team worked closely with USPS to reimagine their assets in a street style, normcore aesthetic, paying homage to the iconic colors and uniforms of our mail carriers. Since CASETiFY's founding in 2011, the accessory brand has relied on the USPS to deliver millions of orders around the country,” the representative says. “Every accessory from the collection includes licensed designs from the U.S. Postal Service, making this an official collaboration with the organization.”

The USPS x CASETiFY accessories range from $25 to $80 and include “designs inspired by the postal journey,” according to a CASETiFY representative. Proceeds from every purchase go directly to the USPS.

The push to support the USPS by buying licensed merchandise began in early August in response to changes being made to the service by newly-appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Conversations about delayed mail service heading into the 2020 presidential election and the agency’s financial viability sparked the want to provide monetary support through the purchase of postage stamps and even products in the USPS’ own gift shop. Los-Angeles based clothing company Fred Segal then teamed up with the postal service to create a capsule collection of apparel to appeal to Americans looking to celebrate the values the USPS represents.

The USPS didn’t immediately respond to Yahoo Life’s request for comment. However, with people trying to get their hands on the latest collection, showing pride for the USPS seems to be a hit.

“Customers have reacted excitedly to the collection, making it a point to let us know on social media that they're proud to support USPS with official merch, as products tied to a message proves to be important to the CASETiFY community,” the representative says.

