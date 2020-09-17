USPA Nationwide Security CEO, Michael Evans, Plans to Expand Kingsman to other Security Companies Across the Globe

Evans' Kingsman is a Free Kidnap Recovery, Domestic Violence Assistance and Close Protection Service for Women and Children

MANHATTAN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / Kingsman is an initiative created 15 years ago by Michael Evans to combat egregious crimes against women and children. For more than a decade, USPA Nationwide Security's CEO has donated a large percentage of his firm's profits to rescue young children from human trafficking as well as women and children from domestic violence and abduction. Operating in 16 countries and counting, Kingsman is now expanding and Evans intends to open his program to other security companies in the hope that others will continue this operation long after he has retired. "The way I look at it - if I die tomorrow, the program dies with me. I can't let that happen" said Evans.

Evans plans to provide a platform of training for Kingsman Managers. He has been asked over and over to form a non-profit to start accepting funding in order to help support and grow the operation and that is exactly what they will do. "We take on as many rescues as we can afford to take on" explained Sondae Esposito, VP at USPA and Kingsman philanthropist. With outside funding and a program expanded across the globe in the same manner USPA has grown, Kingsman will be a close protection service the general public can call on.

When asked about complications they encounter - working with young victims, Evans said, "One of the most frustrating situations I see when dealing with young children in domestic violence or sexual abuse settings, is a lack of syntax; the paucity of words to describe what they innately know is wrong. We strive to be their voice and their much-needed sense of security."



This fall, USPA will roll out their Kingsman service to other security companies in their network and beyond. Evans has been involved in building security companies from the ground up with Blueline Capital. He will use that network to jump start this initiative.

For more information on Kingsman and to get involved, visit www.uspasecurity.com.

