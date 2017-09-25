USOC says there's interest in hosting Winter Olympics

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2012, file photo, United States Olympic Committee Chairman Larry Probst, right, and USOC CEO Scott Blackmun are shown during an interview in London. It took eight years, a nice-sized dose of humble pie and more than a few failures, but Blackmun and Probst succeeded. The International Olympic Committee will award Los Angeles the 2028 Games at a ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. It will be the first Summer Olympics awarded to the U.S. in 27 years, when the IOC gave the 1996 Games to Atlanta. It will end a string of embarrassing losses: New York for 2012, and Chicago for 2016. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) -- Leaders of the U.S. Olympic Committee say they are interested in hosting a Winter Olympics, either in 2026 or 2030.

At a news conference Monday, CEO Scott Blackmun said Salt Lake City, Denver and Reno, Nevada, are among the cities that might be considered.

Blackmun said the USOC board will meet next month to discuss the possibility.

Earlier this month, the International Olympic Committee awarded Los Angeles the 2028 Games, which will mark the first time the Summer Olympics have been held in the U.S. since 1996.

The last Winter Olympics in the United States were in Salt Lake City in 2002. Leaders there have expressed interest in hosting again, and USOC chairman Larry Probst said he has heard indications from the IOC that it would like to bring the Winter Games back to a ''traditional'' locale, in North American or Europe.