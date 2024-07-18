USNT soccer midfielder Alejandro Zendejas out indefinitely with an injured left leg

MEXICO CITY (AP) — United States National Team midfielder Alejandro Zendejas will be sidelined indefinitely with an injury to his left leg, his soccer club in Mexico said Thursday.

The 26-year-old was hurt last weekend in the 69th minute of a match against Queretaro for the second round of the Apertura tournament, Club América said.

“Our player Alejandro Zendejas has a bone injury in his left fibula,” the team said.

Zendejas joined the Liga MX team for the Clausura 2022 tournament and was a key player for the championship runs in the last two league tournaments, scoring nine goals in his last 30 regular season matches.

“It’s a sad situation because he was going through a great moment, perhaps the best of his career,” said coach Andre Jardine. “Every time I put him in, he is outstanding for the team.”.

Jardine said that Zendejas will miss at least four weeks and he hopes that he can make it back in time to play in Leagues Cup.

Zendejas was born in Mexico, moved to El Paso, Texas at a young age and represents the U.S, internationally. He has not been called by the United States National Team since the Gold Cup in 2023.

