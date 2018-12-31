USMNT Stock Watch: DeAndre Yedlin, Tim Weah, Josh Sargent trending up

DeAndre Yedlin, a key player for Newcastle in the Premier League, could also fill an important role with the national team under new U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter. (Catherine Ivill/Getty)

The first U.S. men’s national team camp under new coach Gregg Berhalter will commence a week from now in Chula Vista, California. And while the new man in charge won’t have his in-season, European-based contingent at his disposal for the almost month long get-together, you can be sure that Berhalter — who recently returned from a scouting trip overseas — is keeping close tabs on where every member of his player pool stands as the calendar flips to his first full year at the helm.

Here are a dozen Americans who are hot, or not, heading into 2019:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Trending up

D DeAndre Yedin, Newcastle (English Premier League)

Magpies boss Rafael Benitez benched Yedlin following his return from suspension for the red card he picked up versus Wolverhampton on Dec. 9, but the Seattle native returned to the lineup for Newcastle’s two most recent games, including Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Watford.

Takeaway: Yedlin has started 17 of the club’s 20 games this season. And while the right back rotated in and out of the USMNT’s XI during the final six months of interim boss Dave Sarachan’s reign, a clean slate under Berhalter should provide the opportunity to be a key player in a system in which fullbacks are crucial on both sides of the ball.

F Tim Weah, Paris Saint-Germain (French Ligue 1)

After barely playing for PSG during the first half of this season, 18-year-old Weah will head to Scottish Premier League champ Celtic during the January transfer window.

Takeaway: It’s a great landing spot for the New Yorker, who won’t be intimidated by the size or stature of the Bhoys after spending the last few years in Paris. He needs to play, though, and should in the rough-and-tumble SPL under manager Brendan Rodgers, who isn’t shy about giving chances to youngsters.

Story continues

F Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen (German Bundesliga)

With two goals in three substitute appearances, Sargent has been a revelation for Werder since being promoted to the first team in early December. His strike against RB Leipzig on Dec. 22, which came after some good hold-up play earlier in the sequence, was particularly impressive:

THE AMERICAN HAS TIED IT! 🇺🇸💪 Josh Sargent's 2nd Bundesliga goal in 3 games brings Bremen level at Leipzig! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/V9xm2OZylR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 22, 2018





Takeaway: Also 18, the Missouri native has quickly repaid the faith shown in him by coach Florian Kohfeldt. Kohfeldt has brought along Sargent methodically to date, but the striker’s production in limited minutes has him in line to earn more playing time, including a first start at some point, when the season resumes after the winter break.

D Cameron Carter-Vickers, Swansea City (English Championship)

The on-loan center back from Tottenham — who celebrated his 21st birthday on New Year’s eve — started three of the Swans six league matches in December, including the last two.

Takeaway: Carter-Vickers’ increased role with the Welsh club is an encouraging sign after accumulating just three starts over the season’s first three months. He’ll put himself in position for a March call-up from Berhalter if he continues to play.

F Gyasi Zardes, Columbus Crew (MLS)

The top American scorer in MLS in 2018, Zardes was named to the January camp roster after being overlooked for Sarachan’s final two camps.

Takeaway: It can’t hurt that the 27-year-old thrived under Berhalter in Columbus. Zardes is also a consummate pro, a lead-by-example type with 40 international games under his belt. On a young team, that experience is crucial.

M Michael Bradley, Toronto FC (MLS)

Named to Berhalter’s first roster, the longtime national team captain rejoins the squad for just the second time since 2017.

Takeaway: Bradley turns 32 next July, so it’s still unrealistic to expect him to stick around all the way to Qatar 2022, when he’ll be 35. But clearly Berhalter thinks Bradley’s leadership can be useful in the short term. “This is an opportunity for Michael to show his value to the group,” Berhalter said during a Dec. 20 conference call with reporters. “We’re excited to see him and how he works through this training camp.”

Trending down

Bobby Wood (left) has had a frustrating season so far for Hannover. (Lukas Schulze/Getty)

F Bobby Wood, Hannover (German Bundesliga)

Wood finished the first half of the season with just three goals in 14 appearances for the Reds, who sit 17th in the 18-team Bundesliga table.

Takeaway: Although Wood reclaimed his starting job for Hannover before the winter break, his continued struggles in front of the net could have the club looking for reinforcements during the January transfer window.

M/F Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund (German Bundesliga)

The 20-year-old USMNT headliner has started just five of Dortmund’s 17 matches this season and was un unused substitute in the German leader’s final match of 2018.

Takeaway: A change of scenery is in the cards, although almost certainly not until the summer, with Chelsea the current favorite to land Pulisic. Berhalter, who sat down with his star attacker for the first time in mid-December , doesn’t seem overly concerned about his star’s diminished playing time. “At the moment it hasn’t been going the best for him,” the coach conceded. “[But] I think that’s when guys can really show their qualities and how they endure through those times – we talked about that.”

M/F Rubio Rubin, Dorados de Sinaloa (Mexican Ascenso MX)

Rooted to the bench with Liga MX side Tijuana, Rubin is headed to the second tier Dorados in search of more playing time.

Takeaway: It’s a good move for the 22-year-old from Oregon, who made just seven appearances for the Xolos during the Apertura campaign, to regain his confidence. That said, the drop in division is unlikely to help Rubin add to his seven USMNT caps any time soon.

D Erik Palmer Brown, NAC Breda (Dutch Eredivisie)

After making four starts for USMNT GM Earnie Stewart’s former club in November and early December, Palmer-Brown spent the final three games of the year on Breda’s bench.

Takeaway: The former Sporting Kansas City player, who is on loan from Manchester City, won his first two senior caps in 2018. He’ll have to win back his job in the Netherlands before adding to that total in 2019.

D Matt Miazga, Nantes (French Ligue 1)

The imposing New Jersey-born center back hasn’t played for Les Canaries since October, although he did dress for Nantes final match of the year.

Takeaway: Miazga’s return to the bench could be a positive sign; Berhalter met with the player and club brass during his December trip to Europe. Whether he stays in France or heads elsewhere in January, the 23-year-old, who is on loan from Chelsea, can’t afford to waste away on the sidelines for another extended period.

M Alejandro Bedoya, Philadelphia Union (MLS)

The 2014 World Cup veteran is coming off a terrific season for the Union, where his leadership on a young side was lauded by coach Jim Curtin. Still, he wasn’t summoned for the USMNT’s year-opening camp despite being younger than Bradley.

Takeaway: “There were some guys that didn’t get included just based on their age that I think that perhaps if you were picking the strongest group you could have made a case for,” Berhalter said. Apparently Bedoya falls into that category.