USMNT Stock Watch: Adams' sterling Bundesliga debut has him trending up with Mihailovic, Long

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Sunday’s 3-0 win against Panama in Gregg Berhalter’s debut provided what the U.S. coach called a “body of work” to assess ahead of next week’s January camp-ending friendly against Costa Rica and beyond.

Combined with the recent performances – or lack thereof – of the national team’s European-based members over the weekend, a clearer picture of the U.S. player pool at this early stage of the 2022 World Cup cycle is slowly but surely taking shape.

Who boosted his standing in Sunday’s friendly or with their overseas club? Which guys are struggling to find their feet? Find out in our real-time USMNT Stock Watch below.

Trending up

M Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig (Germany)

Adams was everywhere in his first Bundesliga appearance, going 90 minutes and leading his new team in tackles in 4-0 win at Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Takeaway: For anyone who watched him with the New York Red Bulls over the last two years, the 19-year-old’s all-action debut wasn’t surprising. One game in and it sure looks like Adams is going to continue be a starter for Leipzig. And he’ll be on the field for a full-strength U.S. for years to come despite occupying perhaps the deepest position in the national team player pool. On a day that marked a fresh start for the program, Adams’ performance was perhaps the best news of all.

Tyler Adams was terrific in his debut for RB Leipzig, which is a good sign for both his club and the United States. (Getty)

M Djordje Mihailovic, Chicago Fire (MLS)

The 20-year-old was probably the biggest winner in the Panama match, and not just because he scored the eventual game winner. “If you slow it down and look at some of the small things he does, you can understand how intelligent of a soccer player he is,” Berhalter said afterward.

Takeaway: The USMNT has long lacked creative central midfielders, but it has a legitimate prospect in Mihailovic. He aced his first test, but bigger ones await in March, when the full squad convenes ahead of tricky friendlies against Ecuador and Chile. With Mihailovic expected to take on a bigger role for the Fire this season, Berhalter will be watching his progression closely.

D Aaron Long, New York Red Bulls (MLS)

If anyone besides Mihailovic could be considered Sunday’s biggest winner, it was Long. The rangy center back, who Berhalter surprisingly picked as captain even with veteran Michael Bradley also in the lineup, has impressed all camp. “You see his leadership qualities,” Berhalter said. “Every exercise we do, he’s competitive, he’s driving guys, he’s pushing guys. And we like that. We liked his demeanor.”

Takeaway: The 26-year-old has all the tools to play a major role this cycle. Central defense is a strong position on paper for the U.S., but the reality is that John Brooks is the only lineup lock when he’s healthy and at his best, which he often hasn’t been for the Americans over the years. There’s an opportunity there for Long, who was toiling in the United Soccer League just a few years ago.

D Nick Lima, San Jose Earthquakes (MLS)

Like Long, Lima took full advantage of his opportunity against Panama, handling a difficult assignment and assisting on Walker Zimmerman’s goal after winning the ball with a strong tackle. “He got the coaches’ man of the match, and it was because of the complication of what we asked him to do and how he dealt with it,” Berhalter said. “He competed on every play. The second goal is a great example. He showed that he has a good understanding of the game. Nick has a fantastic mentality. It’s great working with guys like that.”

Takeaway: The right back job is more open than many think; DeAndre Yedlin is the presumed first choice, but remains suspect defensively. Lima, 24, has a real chance to claim a job as Yedlin’s understudy, at the very least.

D Matt Miazga, Reading (England)

Miazga’s nightmare spell at French club Nantes ended last week when he was recalled by parent club Chelsea and loaned to the English second tier for the remainder of the season.

Takeaway: The 23-year-old needs to play and should get the chance with the struggling Royals, who sit 22nd out of 24 teams in the Championship standings with a trip to fellow relegation battler Bolton looming on Tuesday.

F Tim Weah, Celtic (Scotland)

Weah continues to impress on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. After scoring on his Hoops debut, he earned his first start and scored again in his second match, a 3-0 win over Hamilton.

Takeaway: Still just 18, Weah is in a good spot. While the Scottish Premier League isn’t nearly as competitive as Europe’s top circuits, it’s fast and physical and there’s real pressure to perform at a club like Celtic. So far, he’s more than met the challenge.

M Michael Bradley, Toronto FC (MLS)

Bradley put a disappointing 2018 for club and country behind him with a strong showing against Panama. Even before that, Berhalter loved what he saw from the veteran. “To work with him up close and see him train and see his game intelligence and technical ability, it’s impressive.”

Takeaway: Bradley is still going to have an important role to play this year, especially during this summer’s Gold Cup. It’s still probably not realistic to expect Bradley stick around all the way to Qatar 2022, if the Americans qualify, as he’ll be 35 then. But for now, it looks like the No. 6 position is his to lose.

While he might not ultimately be part of the 2022 World Cup squad, Michael Bradley has plenty to offer Gregg Berhalter’s U.S. teams going forward. (Getty)

F Christian Ramirez, LAFC (MLS)

Ramirez came off the bench to score the third and final goal against Panama.

Takeaway: A pure box striker, the hardworking 27-year-old fits into Berhalter’s system like a glove. He’s still probably behind Josh Sargent, Bobby Wood, Gyasi Zardes and Jozy Altidore on the forward depth chart. But Ramirez should continue to get looks when any of those four aren’t available.

Trending down

M Kellyn Acosta, Colorado Rapids (MLS)

Acosta was cut from the 23-man squad for the games against the Canaleros and Ticos, a damning indictment for a player who was starting World Cup qualifiers for the U.S. last cycle.

Takeaway: Berhalter made it clear that the door isn’t closed on Acosta, who’s still just 23. That said, the onus is on the Texan to fight his way back into the mix. That starts with being more consistent, and influential, with the Rapids.

F Bobby Wood, Hannover (Germany)

Wood, who has scored just three times in 15 Bundesliga games this season for 17th-place Hannover 96, didn’t even make the bench for Saturday’s 5-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund.

Takeaway: It’s turning into another miserable season for Wood, who scored just twice in 24 appearances for relegated Hamburg last season. He might get called in for the March games anyway given the Americans’ lack of forward depth, but it’s hard to see Berhalter starting him if Wood continues to sit for his club.

F Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

When it was announced earlier this month that the Chelsea-bound Pulisic would remain with Dortmund for the rest of this season, the worry was that BVB would have little incentive to play him. So far those fears have been justified: Pulisic has played just 14 minutes through two January games and was an unused sub on Saturday.

Takeaway: Look, Pulisic is still a lock to start for the national team, still its most irreplaceable player. Question is, how will his relative lack of playing time in Germany impact his form and match fitness? That’s a legitimate concern.

Doug McIntyre covers soccer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

