World Cup: Zack Steffen, Jordan Pefok among biggest USMNT roster snubs

Henry Bushnell
·5 min read

World Cup rosters expanded further than ever before in 2022, and yet, with an increasingly deep player pool at his disposal, U.S. men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter had some thorny decisions to make.

He chose to take Haji Wright, Tim Ream, Shaq Moore and Cristian Roldan to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

In the process, on Wednesday, he left a host of qualified candidates off the USMNT's 26-man roster — and none more so than one of his two starting goalkeepers from qualifying.

That keeper was Zack Steffen, and while his exclusion won't be the most consequential of the bunch, it was the most surprising of Berhalter's seven biggest roster snubs.

Zack Steffen — G, Middlesbrough

Steffen had been Berhalter's No. 1 keeper for the majority of his tenure as USMNT head coach. He was the No. 1 at the 2019 Gold Cup. He was the No. 1 for the 2021 Nations League finals. He was, it seemed, the No. 1 when healthy during qualifying.

But then a family matter kept him away from USMNT camp in May and June. An injury, and perhaps some shaky club performances, kept him out of camp in September. By then, it had become clear that Matt Turner was the likely starter in Qatar.

But to leave Steffen off the roster entirely? Berhalter will have some explaining to do.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 06: Zack Steffen #1 of the United States warms up before the start of the Friendly match between the United States Men&#39;s National Team and Mexico. The match was held at MetLife Stadium on September 06, 2019 in East Rutherford, NJ USA. Mexico won the match with a score of 3 to 0. (Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images)
Zack Steffen had played an important role for the USMNT this World Cup cycle. (Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images)

The decision, though, is explainable. Steffen has seemingly regressed as a shot-stopper, and struggled mightily dealing with crosses. Sean Johnson and Ethan Horvath are both perfectly capable as backups — and in an ideal world, neither of them will have to play anyway. (Turner, though, has been dealing with an injury, so one might have to.)

Jordan Pefok — F, Union Berlin

The other big name missing is Pefok, and a couple months ago, when the D.C. native was leading Union Berlin to the top of the Bundesliga, his exclusion would have been blasphemous. USMNT fans would have burned Soccer House to the ground.

But now?

He hasn't scored since mid-September. Ricardo Pepi, meanwhile, after going 11 months without a goal and amplifying the calls for Pefok, is suddenly scoring prolifically, albeit in the Dutch league.

Pefok probably deserved a more extensive opportunity over the past year-plus to prove his worth to Berhalter. After all, he enabled the 2021 Nations League title with a winner off the bench in the semifinal. But in the end, thanks to that reversal of fortunes since September, Pepi-over-Pefok is a justifiable decision.

The other counterargument is that Berhalter should have taken four strikers, rather than three. But with injuries popping up weekly, he likely felt he needed Roldan for depth in midfield, and Scally as a second left back. (Though it's unclear why he felt he needed DeAndre Yedlin and Moore.)

Ricardo Pepi — F, Groningen

Pepi has had a whirlwind 18 months. He burst onto the scene with FC Dallas, chose the USMNT over Mexico, and scored a couple massive World Cup qualifying goals. Then he moved to Augsburg in the German Bundesliga for $20 million ... and didn't score again for almost an entire year.

But now he's back among the goals, as they say, and still only 19. Berhalter clearly likes him. He seemed a good bet for Qatar, especially with any sort of view toward the future.

But Wright has been just as hot, against similar-quality competition, for a more prolonged period of time. Pepi will surely get his time to shine in 2026 (and before, and beyond).

Malik Tillman — M, Rangers

Tillman, a 20-year-old on loan at Rangers from Bayern Munich, had impressed Berhalter in June after committing to the USMNT over Germany. His club performances have been inconsistent since, but he seemed to be the ideal end-of-roster roll of the dice, an attacking spark off the bench when others are faltering.

Instead, he, like Pepi, will have to wait for 2026.

Reggie Cannon — D, Boavista

Cannon has been a consistent member of USMNT squads ever since the 2019 Gold Cup. His move to Portugal has been the opposite of smooth, but his experience playing on the right side of a back three for Boavista gave him a unique place on this U.S. roster — or so it seemed.

His exclusion won't be all that consequential, but is definitely surprising.

Mark McKenzie — D, Genk

There's a separate argument that, given the USMNT's weakness in the center of defense, Berhalter should have taken a fifth center back — and that fifth almost certainly would have been McKenzie.

A Bronx-born product of the Philadelphia Union academy, McKenzie moved to Genk in Belgium in 2021, and around that time, he seemed to establish himself as a national team regular. He started all four games in May and June of 2021, and one World Cup qualifier each in September and October.

He is error-prone, but he is quick, probably quicker than any other healthy center back in the U.S. pool. With Miles Robinson and Chris Richards both ruled out by injury, McKenzie seemed to be a logical replacement.

But Berhalter (probably correctly) favored Cameron Carter-Vickers, whose profile is similar to McKenzie's; and Tim Ream, whose profile is very much different, but who brings on-ball ability and veteran presence that could be valuable.

James Sands — D/M, Rangers

It remains befuddling that Sands did not get a more thorough look. He can play center back, right back or holding mid, and has played all three for Rangers and/or the USMNT. That versatility seemed to make him a valuable World Cup asset.

But in a way, the expansion from 23-man rosters to 26 might have hurt Sands. Individual versatility became less necessary. Berhalter could take at least one backup at every position, plus a few luxury players, without having to worry about depth in a potential injury crisis.

Still, though, Sands' passing from the back merited at least a September call-up and a chance.

Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Mitchell Miller signing highlights importance of player power

    Bruins Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Nick Foligno have received praise for expressing their discomfort with their team's signing of Mitchell Miller. However, the embarrassing episode underlines the need for more NHL players to use their platform to speak out, even when it goes against their own team's on-ice interests.

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Flyers coach John Tortorella rips Rasmus Ristolainen for poor play

    It sounds like Rasmus Ristolainen is in John Tortorella's doghouse.

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Montreal's new pro basketball team making inroads in community with youth tournament

    Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • This Kilbride teen swam the 50m butterfly faster than Michael Phelps and has his eyes on the future

    A Kilbride teenager has swum the 50-metre butterfly race faster than any Canadian in his age group has done before — even outpacing prolific Olympic champion Michael Phelps when he was in the same age group. Chris Weeks, 17, who swims with the Mount Pearl Marlins, swam in the FINA World Cup in Toronto last weekend, securing a time of 23.91 seconds. The time is an unofficial Canadian record; the race can't be officially tracked since the 50-metre butterfly is not an Olympic discipline. For compar

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.