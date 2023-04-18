USMNT to play in Charlotte for first time this summer + Outdoor hockey game coming to Truist Field in 2024

Hey, everyone! Drew here. It’s Tuesday! Hope you were able to get out an enjoy this beautiful weather today.

We asked you to nominate people who work in Charlotte-area K-12 schools who make a big impact in the lives of students.

After more than 30 passionate responses, it’s time for your to vote for who you thing is most deserving.

We’ll start by narrowing the list to 16 people. Voting in this round will continue until tomorrow at 5 p.m.

Mar 27, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; El Salvador midfielder Leonardo Menjívar (13) and United States of America forward Christian Pulisic (10) during the second half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Bank of America Stadium will see some history this summer.

The United State Men’s National Team will play in Charlotte for the first time during the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup on July 2. The U.S. will take on Nicaragua as part of a double header that also features Honduras squaring off with Haiti.

“The honor of hosting the United States men’s national team at such a pivotal moment in the soccer landscape of this country is a testament to the regions deep history of being a soccer hotbed,” Charlotte FC president Joe LaBue said in a release.

Alex Zietlow shares more information.

The Charlotte Checkers pose for a picture at Truist Field on Dec. 12, 2022 after the team’s first-ever outdoor practice.

Big day for sports news in the Queen City.

An outdoor hockey game is coming to Charlotte courtesy of the Checkers and Knights. The Queen City Winter Classic will be held on Jan. 13 at Truist Field and will feature the Checkers hosting the Rochester Americans.

It will be the first time the Checkers have participated in an outdoor game, and it’ll also be the first outdoor hockey game played in the city of Charlotte.

Back in February, the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes played an outdoor game against the Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

Alex Zietlow has the details on the planned outdoor matchup.

Drivers around the Charlotte region will find the cheapest gas in South Carolina.

Summer is fast approaching and that means gas prices are on the rise in Charlotte.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Charlotte is $3.48, up from $3.45 a week ago. It is also an increase from $3.23 in March, according to AAA.

The spike in gas prices, the agency said in a news release, is due to the high cost of oil.

Evan Moore explains.

Troy Aikens tutors students on spelling at Joseph W. Grier Academy in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

The windfall of more than a half-billion in federal money to help Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools recover from the COVID-19 pandemic is coming to an end.

It’s unclear how the district will sustain programs created to help thousands of students still struggling to catch up. CMS provided students with additional learning time and opportunities, made investments in staffing, curriculum, increased social and emotional help for students, and deployed tutors to help students in some of the district’s lowest performing schools.

Anna Maria Della Costa has more on the expiring funds and their effect on CMS.

