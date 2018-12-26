USMNT phenom Timothy Weah, 18, to go on loan from Paris Saint-Germain

U.S. Men's National Team phenom Timothy Weah confirmed on Instagram on Tuesday that he is headed out on a six-month loan from Paris Saint-Germain but didn't specify where he is headed.

However, according to ESPN.com, Weah, 18, has followed numerous players from Celtic, and French radio RMC Sport fueled speculation that he was headed to the Scottish team. The Guardian describes

Weah, the son of former Monaco and Milan player George, described the loan as a "decision my family and I made … this winter," but closed his post by saying, "I hope that after these six months, I will be ready to return to the Parc du Princes and give everything to make you proud to be Parisian."

He has appeared in three games for PSG, the most recent in August, but has been on the team's reserve squad.

The striker made his debut for the USMNT in March and scored his first goal in May.