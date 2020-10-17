USMNT's Sergiño Dest makes first Barcelona start alongside Lionel Messi

It sure didn’t take United States mens’s national team defender Sergiño Dest long to land in Barcelona’s starting lineup.

In just his second game since his $25 million transfer from Dutch titan Ajax, the 19-year-old fullback was named in manager Ronald Koeman’s 11 — alongside the likes of Barca vets Sergio Busquets, Gerard Piqué and of course Lionel Messi — for Saturday’s La Liga clash with Getafe.

Koeman deployed Dest at left back in place of the injured Jordi Alba. A right back during his one season with Ajax’s first team, Dest also manned the left when he replaced Alba for the final 15 minutes of his debut, a 1-1 draw with Sevilla back on Oct. 4. Dest, who arrived at the Camp Nou three days prior, was brought in as a replacement for Portuguese right back Nelson Semedo after Semedo was sold to Premier League club Wolverhampton.

Barcelona didn’t play last weekend because of the international break. Dest made his USMNT debut in 2019. The Netherlands-born dual-national committed his international future to the U.S. the following month, turning down then Oranje boss Koeman in the process. Dest, who also represented the Americans at the under-17 and U-20 FIFA World Cups, has three caps with Gregg Berhalter’s senior side.