USMJ Cannabis Ecommerce Experience Could Be Priceless With Federal Marijuana Legalization

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.

Dallas, Texas, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) is a cannabis ecommerce business – see www.USMJ.com . “The company’s ecommerce experience could be priceless, in the event marijuana is legalized federally,” said USMJ CEO Steven Rash.

The House is expected to vote this week on marijuana legalization .

“We now have years of experience in the ecommerce business and federal legalization opens the door to massive expansion opportunities that can be built on our ecommerce experience,” said USMJ CEO Steven Rash. “We have the technology and the operations experience in the cannabis space that puts us ahead of the crowd. Think about home delivery to consultation, all from an online portal. Given USMJ’s relationship with Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET], don’t forget, let alone underestimate, the resources we have there to tap into PJET’s smart technology. The company’s ecommerce experience could be priceless, in the event marijuana is legalized federally.”

Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA), PJET and USMJ are all controlled by the same majority shareholder, ACI Conglomerated. Steven Rash is the senior manager of ACI in addition to serving as the interim CEO of PJET following PJET’s business focus realignment into the student life market.

Yesterday, USMJ published a shareholder update highlighting the company’s recent opportunity to become a licensed marijuana cultivator and distributor:

USMJ Details $20 Million Marijuana and CBD Sales Growth Plan In Shareholder Update

Visit the company’s ecommerce site now and bookmark the site to watch for more coming announcements and updates: www.USMJ.com

