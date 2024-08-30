.

[autotag]Usman Nurmagomedov[/autotag] has finally opened up about the failed drug test that's kept him out of commission since October.

Nurmagomedov, Bellator's current lightweight champion, had his title defense win over Brent Primus overturned into a no contest by the California State Athletic Commission due to a failed drug test last October. Nurmagomedov (17-0) was also handed a six-month suspension.

Speaking with MMA Junkie ahead of his return on Sept. 7 against Alexandr Shabliy (24-3), Nurmagomedov opened up about the whole ordeal.

"We have a deal with California Commission, and I cannot tell to media or someone, but it was medication," Nurmagomedov told MMA Junkie when asked about the banned substance. "If it were a steroid, they have to say this was a steroid, and they have to give me more time for suspension. They have to give me like one year, two year, and we have example from other guys. It was medication, and this was like nothing. Everything is good now."

Nurmagomedov, who headlines Bellator Champions Series: San Diego, is not concerned about the criticism that may come his way due to the failed drug test. He says he's at peace and knows he didn't do anything wrong.

"I don't care, I'm good," Nurmagomedov said. "I didn't do nothing. I know who I am. I never did something like steroids or something like that. People only talk about this because they cannot win us, and they have to say something, and they chose this way, 'Oh this guy do steroids.' Ok, guys. You can talk whatever you want, but who cares."

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Usman Nurmagomedov addresses CSAC suspension for failed drug test: 'I never did something like steroids'