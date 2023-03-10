Using the Higg Index To Trace Environmental Impact Results As We Drive Towards More Sustainable Textile Production

Sustainable Apparel Coalition
·1 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / Sustainable Apparel Coalition

Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Friday, March 10, 2023, Press release picture
Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Friday, March 10, 2023, Press release picture

In the latest blog post, the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) features, guest author Gemma Verhoeven, Impact Investment Team Lead at the Good Fashion Fund (GFF), who shares how GFF utilizes the Higg FEM as a key part of their environmental due diligence process and the benefits GFF has seen through the use of the Higg FEM as part of their SAC membership.

Read more in the blog post, titled Using the Higg Index to trace environmental impact results as we drive towards more sustainable textile production.

To learn more about the Good Fashion Fund, visit their website.

