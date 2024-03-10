Usher and Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Coordinate at Pre-Oscars Party After Surprise Post-Super Bowl Wedding

The pair, who tied the knot on Feb. 11, stepped out together in complementary outfits for the event in Los Angeles

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea attend the Chanel and Charles Finch Annual Pre-Oscar Dinner

Usher and his wife Jennifer Goicoechea are stepping out in style this Oscars weekend!

The newlyweds looked perfectly in sync as they attended the Chanel and Charles Finch Annual Pre-Oscar Dinner on Saturday night at the Polo Lounge inside the the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

Goicoechea, 40, held on to the "Daddy's Home" singer's arm as the pair posed for a photo together in coordinating outfits.

Usher, 45, wore a bold black-and-white houndstooth-print trench coat, a black button-down shirt and black pants that revealed a hint of denim underneath.

Goicoechea sported a black coat featuring a subtle plaid pattern and button detailing. She draped the coat over her shoulders, and paired it with a chic black jumpsuit.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea

To accessorize, she added an array of Chanel jewelry, including a cluster of necklaces and chain belts. Two of her pieces featured gold-colored roller skate charms, a nod to the couple's love of skating. Goicoechea finished her look with a pair of black sunglasses and a small Chanel black quilted leather purse.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the Grammy-winning singer, who headlined the halftime show at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, married Goicoechea the night of his performance.

"We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family," a representative for the singer told PEOPLE at the time. "They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes."

Prince Williams/FilmMagic Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea

Rumors of their marriage began to surface after the "My Boo" singer was spotted with a gold band on his left ring finger when the couple was photographed out in Las Vegas after the big game.



Both were dressed in white for their post-Super Bowl outing, with Goicoechea wearing a modern pantsuit featuring an off-the-shoulder, tie-waist jacket and wide-leg pants. Usher was clad in a white fur statement coat over a sleek black tuxedo.



