Usher and Victoria Monét Lead Nominations at 2024 NAACP Image Awards — See the Full List!
The 55th NAACP Image Awards air live at 8 p.m. on March 16 via BET and CBS
The 55th NAACP Image Awards are right around the corner, and some of the year's biggest stars could walk home with a trophy.
NAACP unveiled the complete list of nominations for the upcoming awards show on Thursday, and Victoria Monét earned the most with six, followed by Usher with five.
Colman Domingo earned the most acting nominations with three for his work on Rustin and The Color Purple, while Ayo Edebiri followed closely with two for her roles in The Bear and Abbott Elementary.
Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, said in a statement, "We are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of this year’s nominees, whose outstanding contributions across film, television and streaming, music, literature, podcasts, and more have inspired us all."
He continued, "The NAACP Image Awards stand as a tribute to their creativity, talent, and dedication to authentic storytelling and are a testament to the richness and diversity of our community."
BET Media Group's president and CEO Scott Mills also spoke about the awards show in a statement: "As we reflect on the rich legacy of the NAACP, we take pride in honoring the artistic brilliance of this year’s nominees. We are excited to illuminate and celebrate the extraordinary talent within our community."
Voting for the 2024 NAACP Image Awards is open to the public for several categories from now through Feb. 24 at www.naacpimageawards.net. The ceremony airs live at 8 p.m. on March 16 via BET and CBS.
See the complete list of 55th NAACP Image Awards nominations below.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Colman Domingo
Fantasia Barrino
Halle Bailey
Keke Palmer
Usher
MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES
Outstanding Motion Picture
American Fiction
Origin
Rustin
The Color Purple
They Cloned Tyrone
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Denzel Washington – The Equalizer 3
Jamie Foxx – The Burial
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
John Boyega – They Cloned Tyrone
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Aunjanue Ellis–Taylor – Origin
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Halle Bailey – The Little Mermaid
Teyana Taylor – A Thousand And One
Yara Shahidi – Sitting in Bars with Cake
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Colman Domingo – The Color Purple
Corey Hawkins – The Color Purple
Glynn Turman – Rustin
Jamie Foxx – They Cloned Tyrone
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Erika Alexander – American Fiction
Halle Bailey – The Color Purple
Taraji P. Henson – The Color Purple
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
Back on the Strip
Brother
Story Ave
Sweetwater
The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster
Outstanding International Motion Picture
Anatomy of a Fall
Brother
Mami Wata
Rye Lane
Society of the Snow
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Aaron Pierre – Brother
Laya DeLeon Hayes – The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster
Mila Davis–Kent – Creed III
Phylicia Pearl Mpasi – The Color Purple
Teyana Taylor – A Thousand And One
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
American Fiction
Rustin
The Blackening
The Color Purple
They Cloned Tyrone
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
Elemental
Lil' Ruby
Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
Outstanding Character Voice–Over Performance (Motion Picture)
Ariana DeBose – Wish
Brian Tyree Henry – Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse
Daniel Kaluuya – Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse
Issa Rae – Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse
Shameik Moore – Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse
Outstanding Short–Form (Live Action)
Flower
Gaps
Lucille
Rocky Road on Channel Three
The After
Outstanding Short–Form (Animated)
Blueberry
Bridges
Burning Rubber
Ego' Curse
Lil' Ruby
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
A.V. Rockwell – A Thousand and One
Blitz Bazawule – The Color Purple
Choice Skinner – A New Life
Dewayne Perkins – The Blackening
Juel Taylor – They Cloned Tyrone
Outstanding Youth Performance in a Motion Picture
Aaron Kingsley Adetola – A Thousand And One
Aven Courtnery – A Thousand And One
Calah Lane – Wonka
Lennox Simms – Origin
Mila Davis–Kent – Creed III
Outstanding Cinematography in a Feature Film
C. Kim Miles, Julia Liu, Clair Popkin – STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Eric K. Yue – A Thousand and One
Guy Godfree – Brother
Ken Seng – They Cloned Tyrone
Paul Yee – Joy Ride
TELEVISION + STREAMING CATEGORIES
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Harlem
Survival of the Thickest
The Neighborhood
UnPrisoned
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Cedric The Entertainer – The Neighborhood
Delroy Lindo – UnPrisoned
Dulé Hill – The Wonder Years
Mike Epps – The Upshaws
Tone Bell – Survival of the Thickest
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Kerry Washington – UnPrisoned
Meagan Good – Harlem
Michelle Buteau – Survival of the Thickest
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Tichina Arnold – The Neighborhood
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Roy Wood Jr. – The Daily Show
Tyler Lepley – Harlem
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
William Stanford Davis – Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Shoniqua Shandai – Harlem
Outstanding Drama Series
Bel–Air
Black Cake
Found
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Snowfall
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Damson Idris – Snowfall
Forest Whitaker – Godfather of Harlem
Idris Elba – Hijack
Jabari Banks – Bel–Air
Jesse L. Martin – The Irrational
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett – 9–1–1
India Ria Amarteifio – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Octavia Spencer – Truth Be Told
Queen Latifah – The Equalizer
Zoe Saldaña – Special Ops: Lioness
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Adrian Holmes – Bel–Air
Amin Joseph – Snowfall
Giancarlo Esposito – Godfather of Harlem
LaRoyce Hawkins – Chicago PD
Wendell Pierce – Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Adjoa Andoh – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Arsema Thomas – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Golda Rosheuvel – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Gail Bean – Snowfall
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Black Girl Missing
First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story
Heist 88
Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Swarm
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Brian Tyree Henry – Class of 09
Courtney B. Vance – Heist 88
Keith Powers – The Perfect Find
Lance Reddick – The Caine Mutiny Court–Martial
Samuel L. Jackson – Secret Invasion
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Ali Wong – Beef
Chlöe Bailey – Praise This
Dominique Fishback – Swarm
Gabrielle Union – The Perfect Find
Meagan Good – Buying Back My Daughter
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Carl Anthony Payne II – Binged to Death
Damon Wayans – Cinnamon
Damson Idris – Swarm
Don Cheadle – Secret Invasion
Jharrel Jerome – Full Circle
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry
CCH Pounder – Full Circle
Micheala Jaé Rodriguez – American Horror Story: Delicate
Phylicia Rashad – Heaven Down Here
Tisha Campbell – Every Breath She Takes
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
20/20 – Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water – A Conversation with Robin Roberts
The 1619 Project
theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill
The Reidout
Into America
Outstanding Talk Series
Hart to Heart
Sherri
Tamron Hall
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts
Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)
America's Got Talent
Barbecue Showdown
Celebrity Family Feud
Critter Fixers: Country Vets
Wild 'N Out
Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)
A Black Lady Sketch Show
A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip–Hop
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
My Name is Mo'Nique
Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer
Outstanding Children’s Program
Ada Twist, Scientist
Alma's Way
Craig of the Creek
Gracie's Corner
My Dad The Bounty Hunter
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–Series)
Alaya High – That Girl Lay Lay
Elisha "EJ" Williams – The Wonder Years
Jalyn Hall – The Crossover
Keivonn Woodard – The Last of Us
Leah Sava Jeffries – Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Bomani Jones – Game Theory with Bomani Jones
Joy Reid – The Reidout
Sherri Shepherd – Sherri
Tamron Hall – Tamron Hall
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro,
Alyssa Farah Griffin – The View
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Anthony Anderson, Cedric The Entertainer – Kings of BBQ
DC Young Fly – Celebrity Squares
Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
RuPaul Charles – RuPaul's Drag Race
Steve Harvey – Celebrity Family Feud
Outstanding Guest Performance
Ayo Edebiri – Abbott Elementary
Garcelle Beauvais – Survival of the Thickest
Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
Michael B. Jordan – Saturday Night Live
Roy Wood, Jr. – The Daily Show
Outstanding Animated Series
Big Mouth
Gracie's Corner
Marvel's Spidey & His Amazing Friends
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Young Love
Outstanding Character Voice–Over Performance (Television)
Cree Summer – Rugrats
Issa Rae – Young Love
Keke Palmer – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Kyla Pratt – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Scott Mescudi – Young Love
Outstanding Performance in a Short-Form Series
Jessica Mikayla – Disney Launchpad Season 2
Kevin Hart – Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Leslie Jones – After the Cut–The Daily Show
Nathalie Emmanuel – Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Seth Carr – Disney Launchpad Season 2
Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama
After the Cut
Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Disney Launchpad Season 2
Doggyland
I Am Groot
Outstanding Short-Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction
Did You Know?
I Was A Soul Train Dancer
Mama Mann's Kitchen
Ritual
RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
Adjani Salmon – Dreaming Whilst Black
Kale Futterman – Ginny & Georgia
Michelle Buteau – Survival of the Thickest
Thara Popoola – Sex Education
Troy Hunter – Sex Education
RECORDING CATEGORIES
Outstanding New Artist
FLO
Jordan Ward
Leon Thomas
October London
Victoria Monét
Outstanding Male Artist
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Davido
Jon Batiste
Usher
Outstanding Female Artist
Ari Lennox
H.E.R.
Janelle Monáe
Tems
Victoria Monét
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
All Yours – Kierra Sheard
Father's Day – Kirk Franklin
Impossible – Pastor Mike, Jr.
My Truth – Jonathan McReynolds
The Maverick Way Complete – Maverick City Music
Outstanding International Song
"Amapiano" – Asake feat. Olamide
"City Boys" – Burna Boy
"Me & U" – Tems
"People" – Libianca feat. Ayra Starr & Omah Lay
"Unavailable" – Davido
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
"Boyfriend" – Usher
"Cobra" – Megan Thee Stallion
"How We Roll" – Ciara
"On My Mama" – Victoria Monét
"Sensational" – Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay
Outstanding Album
Clear 2: Soft Life – Summer Walker
For All The Dogs – Drake
I Told Them… – Burna Boy
Jaguar II – Victoria Monét
The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
Creed III: The Soundtrack
Godfather of Harlem: Season 3 (Original Series Soundtrack)
Metro Boomin Presents Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture/Deluxe Edition)
The Color Purple–Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
The Little Mermaid Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
"All Things" – Kirk Franklin
"All Yours" – Kierra Sheard feat. Anthony Brown
"In The Room" – Maverick City Music
"It's Working" – Todd Dulaney
“JOY (Unspeakable) – Voices of Fire feat. Pharrell Williams
Outstanding Jazz Album
Brand New Life – Brandee Younger
Melusine – Cécile McLorin Salvant
Who Are You When No One is Watching? – Braxton Cook
Phoenix – Lakecia Benjamin
Truth Be Told – Angie Wells
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
"Back To Your Place" – October London
"Good Good" – Usher feat. 21 Savage x Summer Walker
"ICU Remix" – Coco Jones feat. Justin Timberlake
"On My Mama" – Victoria Monét
"Lipstick Lover" – Janelle Monáe
Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song
"All My Life" – Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
"Blue Eyes" – Vic Mensa
"Cobra" – Megan Thee Stallion
"Palisades, CA" – Larry June & The Alchemist
"Sittin' On Top of the World" – Burna Boy & 21 Savage
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Ciara feat. Chris Brown – "How We Roll"
Coco Jones feat. Justin Timberlake – "ICU Remix"
Dreamville, Bas & Black Sherif feat. Kel–P – "Creed III: Soundtrack"
Karen Clark Sheard, Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard – "God Is Good"
Voices of Fire – "Joy (Unspeakable)"
Outstanding Original Score for TV/Film
American Fiction – Laura Karpman
Rustin – Branford Marsalis
The Color Purple – Kris Bowers
The Other Black Girl – EmmoLei Sankofa
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Jongnic Bontemps
DOCUMENTARY CATEGORIES
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
American Symphony
Fast Dreams
Invisible Beauty
Little Richard: I Am Everything
Stamped from the Beginning
Outstanding Documentary (Television)
American Experience
Dear Mama
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only
Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip–Hop
Outstanding Short-Form Documentary
Alive in Bronze: Huey P. Newton
Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney
Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games
Freshwater
Ifine: Beauty
WRITING CATEGORIES
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Ava Coleman – Abbott Elementary
Brittani Nichols – Abbott Elementary
Donald Glover, Janine Nabers – Swarm
Michelle Buteau – Survival of the Thickest
Norman Vance, Jr. – Saturdays
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Carla Banks–Waddles – Bel–Air
Lee Sung Jin – BEEF
Marissa Jo Cerar – Black Cake
Nkechi Okoro Carroll – Found
Shonda Rhimes – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Dwayne Johnson–Cochran – Heist 88
Frank E. Flowers, Tony Rettenmaier, Juel Taylor – Shooting Stars
Marlon Wayans – Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me
Sam Jay – Sam Jay: Salute Me or Shoot Me
Tina Gordon, Brandon Broussard, Hudson Obayuwana, Jana Savage, Camilla Blackett – Praise This
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
A.V. Rockwell – A Thousand and One
Cord Jefferson – American Fiction
Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier – They Cloned Tyrone
Maggie Betts, Doug Wright – The Burial
Marcus Gardley – The Color Purple
DIRECTING CATEGORIES
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Amy Aniobi – Survival of the Thickest
Donald Glover – Swarm
Neema Barnette – Grand Crew
Numa Perrier – UnPrisoned
Robbie Countryman – The Upshaws
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Alonso Alvarez–Barreda – Snowfall
Amin Joseph – Snowfall
Carl Seaton – Godfather of Harlem
Dawn Wilkinson – Power Book II: Ghost
Geary McLeod – Power Book II: Ghost
Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Bryian Keith Montgomery Jr. – Cinnamon
Chris Robinson – Shooting Stars
Keke Palmer – Big Boss
Numa Perrier – The Perfect Find
Vivica A. Fox – First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Antoine Fuqua – The Equalizer 3
Ava DuVernay – Origin
George C. Wolfe – Rustin
Juel Taylor – They Cloned Tyrone
Michael B. Jordan – Creed III
Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Allen Hughes – Dear Mama
Bethann Hardison, Frédéric Tcheng – Invisible Beauty
Dave Wooley, David Heilbroner – Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over
Lisa Cortés – Little Richard: I Am Everything
Roger Ross Williams – Stamped from the Beginning
LITERARY CATEGORIES
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
Everything Is Not Enough – Lola Akinmade Åkerström
Family Lore – Elizabeth Acevedo
House of Eve – Sadeqa Johnson
Let Us Descend – Jesmyn Ward
The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store – James McBride
Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction
Black AF History: The Un–Whitewashed Story of America – Michael
Harriot
BLK ART: The Audacious Legacy of Black Artists and Models in Western Art – Zaria Ware
Iconic Home: Interiors, Advice, and Stories from 50 Amazing Black Designers – Black Interior Designers and June Reese
The Art of Ruth E. Carter – Ruth E. Carter (Foreword by Danai Gurira)
The New Brownies' Book: A Love Letter to Black Families – Karida L. Brown, Charly Palmer
Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
And Then He Sang a Lullaby – Ani Kayode Somtochukwu
Coleman Hill: A Novel – Kim Coleman Foote
Rootless – Krystle Zara Appiah
The Black Joy Project – Kleaver Cruz
The God of Good Looks – Breanne McIvor
Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography
Love and Justice: A Story of Triumph on Two Different Courts – Maya Moore Irons
Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds – Rich Paul
Nothing Is Missing – Nicole Walters
Our Secret Society: Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money, and Power Behind the Civil Rights Movement – Dr. Tanisha C. Ford
Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes – Stephen A. Smith
Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional
Badass Vegan: Fuel Your Body, Ph*ck the System, and Live Your Life Right – John Lewis
Everyday Grand: Soulful Recipes for Celebrating Life's Big and Small Moments – Jocelyn Delk Adams, Olga Massov
Flower Love: Lush Floral Arrangements for the Heart and Home – Kristen Griffith–VanderYacht
Historically Black Phrases: From "I Ain't One of Your Lil' Friends" to "Who All Gon" Be There?" – Jarett Hill, Tre'vell Anderson
Livable Luxe – Brigette Romanek
Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
Above Ground – Clint Smith
So to Speak – Terrance Hayes
suddenly we – Evie Shockley
The Ferguson Report: An Erasure – Nicole Sealey
Why Fathers Cry at Night – Kwame Alexander
Outstanding Literary Work – Children
CROWNED: Magical Folk and Fairy Tales from the Diaspora – Kahran Bethencourt
How Do You Spell Unfair?: MacNolia Cox and the National Spelling Bee –Carole Boston Weathorford, Frank Morrison
I Absolutely, Positively Love My Spots – Lid'ya C. Rivera, Nina Mata
Is This Love? – Cedella Marley, Alea Marley
Like Lava In My Veins – Derrick Barnes, Shawn Martinbrough
Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens
Adia Kelbara and the Circle of Shamans – Isi Hendrix
Eb & Flow – Kelly J. Baptist
Everyone's Thinking It – Aleema Omotoni
Fatima Tate Takes the Cake – Khadijah VanBrakle
Friday I'm in Love – Camryn Garrett
Outstanding Graphic Novel
Curlfriends: New in Town – Sharee Miller
Ms Davis: A Graphic Biography – Sybille Titeux de la Croix, Amazing Améziane
Queenie: Godmother of Harlem – Aurelie Levy, Elizabeth Colomba
Stamped from the Beginning: A Graphic History of Racist Ideas in America – Dr. Ibram X Kendi, Joel Christian Gill
The Talk – Darrin Bell
PODCAST CATEGORIES
Outstanding News and Information Podcast
#SundayCivics
Going Wild with Dr. Rae Wynn–Grant
Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams
Into America with Trymaine Lee
The Assignment with Audie Cornish
Outstanding Lifestyle/Self-Help Podcast
Black Money Tree
Chile, Please
Is This Going To Cause An Argument
The Laverne Cox Show
The Light
Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast
Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Jill Scott Presents: J.ill the Podcast
More Than That with Gia Peppers
The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean
The Bakari Sellers Podcast
Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast
All the Smoke
Baby, This is Keke Palmer
Being Black: The 80s
Here’s The Thing
Nightcap with Unc and Ocho
Outstanding Scripted Series Podcast
Crimson Hearts Collide
Small Victories
TwentyOne 21: A Black AF Scripted Audio Comedy
Whose Amazing Life?
Yes We Cannabis
Outstanding Podcast – Limited Series/Short-Form
I Am Story
Official Ignorance: The Death in Custody Podcast
Reclaimed: the Forgotten League
The Greatest Day: The Epic Story Behind Hip–Hop’s Most Iconic Photograph
Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast
COSTUME DESIGN, MAKE–UP & HAIRSTYLING CATEGORIES
Outstanding Costume Design (Television or Film)
Charlese Antoinette Jones – Air
Dierdra Elizabeth Govan –I’m A Virgo
Toni–Leslie James, Josh Quinn –Rustin
Francine Jamison–Tanchuck –The Color Purple
Marci Rodgers, Richard Gross, Paul A. Simmons Jr. – Shooting Stars
Outstanding Make-up (Television or Film)
Cole Patterson, Fabiola Mercado – Bel–Air
Miho Suzuki –Lessons in Chemistry
Beverly Jo Pryor, Eric Pagdin, Quintessence Patterson –Rustin
Carol Rasheed, Saisha Beecham, Ngozi Olandu Young, Manny Davila, Milene Melendez –The Color Purple
Denise Pugh–Ruiz –UnPrisoned
Outstanding Hairstyling (Television or Film)
Shavonne Brown – A Black Lady Sketch Show
Carla Joi Farmer – Air
Elizabeth Robinson – Creed III
Melissa “Missy” Forney, Sterfon Demings – A Black Lady Sketch Show
Lawrence Davis, Tym Wallace, Andrea Mona Bowen, Angela Renae Dyson, Jorge Benitez Villalobos – The Color Purple
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble (TV or Film)
Creed III
The Continental: From the World of John Wick
They Cloned Tyrone
Titans
Warrior
OUTSTANDING SOCIAL MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR NOMINEES
Angel Laketa Moore
Druski
Keith Lee
Lynae Vanee
Terrell Grice
