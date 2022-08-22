Usher talks new Vegas residency dates, becoming 'memeable' and finishing his next album

From a new Las Vegas show to a NPR Tiny Desk Concert performance, Usher has been keeping busy. Not to mention, he's nearly completed his highly anticipated upcoming album.

The R&B star tells USA TODAY the sequel to his groundbreaking album “Confessions” won't be called "Confessions 2."

The 2004 album sold more than 10 million units in the U.S., earned him eight Grammy nominations and three wins, and launched No. 1 hits like "Burn" and “Yeah!” featuring Ludacris and Lil Jon.

"It's been an inspiration throughout the process," Usher says. " 'Confessions' was a successful album and I count down the days until I begin to launch this. It's coming real soon. I've actually finished it and I'm now going through the process of sequencing it and naming it."

Usher's showmanship is on full display during his live shows at Park MGM in Las Vegas, where he started a new residency in summer 2022 and extended with dates into 2023.

'You love it 'til the day you die': Usher on his new Vegas residency, the joy of performing

The 43-year-old hasn't decided on an album name yet, he says. He's been working on the project for four years, which is the longest it's ever taken him to create an album. The pandemic impacted his release plans but also helped him reflect on which topics matter most and what people want to hear.

The "My Boo" musician says the new album will have energy reminiscent of R&B while matching the same pop sensibility as his previous records like "Confessions," "8701" "My Way" and "Raymond v. Raymond."

"I think (fans) want to hear R&B more than they've ever wanted to hear R&B," Usher says. "This is a classic album that touches many subjects."

Usher has added a slew of 2023 dates to his Las Vegas residency at Park MGM.

Usher's second Las Vegas residency emphasizes storytelling

Usher has also recently embarked on his second Las Vegas residency. He announced new dates Monday for March, April, June and July at Park MGM's Dolby Live theater.

The new show will feature a greater theatrical element in addition to renditions of his hits.

He says his production allows him to become a triple threat, simultaneously performing music, storytelling and roller skating throughout the show.

Story continues

"I actually do it all on the stage," Usher says.

Tickets for "Usher: The Vegas Residency" are available online, with dates ranging from Aug. 26 to Oct. 29.

'Ushbucks': Strip club says Usher did not use fake money to tip dancers in Las Vegas

Usher gets into the crowd at Park MGM's Dolby Live theater, the site of his current Las Vegas residency.

Usher loves becoming 'memeable' after Tiny Desk concert

Usher's NPR Tiny Desk concert, uploaded on June 30, immediately became both memorable and memeable.

Among his favorites: a viral video where Usher whispers "Watch this" at the start of "Confessions Part II" while wiggling his fingers over his face.

'This is Black magic right here': Usher wraps Black Music Month with soulful Tiny Desk concert

Jesus at the wedding when he turned water into wine pic.twitter.com/35liyZZiBB — Charles in Charge (@vibinwitcharles) July 4, 2022

He says he appreciated how the memes brought attention to the performance, which stood out to him for its level of intimacy.

"That intimacy, I don't know if I've had that. I play in big stages and big audiences every night," Usher says. "There's nothing like acoustic music, there's nothing like it really just being about your voice and connecting to the music and that's what Tiny Desk gives me."

Usher says being able to continue to perform live and connect with people who are singing at the top of their lungs is an accomplishment of a lifetime.

"I only hoped when I was a kid that this would be worthwhile to make people happy," Usher says.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Usher's new album is done. But it won't be called 'Confessions 2'