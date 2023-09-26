Usher stops himself from serenading Gabrielle Union in front of Dwyane Wade: 'I ain't crazy!'

King of R&B and unintentional (?) homewrecker Usher knows the power of his pipes. That velvety tenor has been reliably dropping drawers for nearly 30 years now, but at a recent show in Paris, the "Yeah!" singer was saying "Nope!"

Usher was serenading former Clovers captain Gabrielle Union with his latest song "Boyfriend" when he suddenly stopped to take note of the professionally giant man next to her, husband Dwyane Wade.

Usher, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images; Rich Fury/Getty Images Usher, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

"Wait, let's stop, let's not get carried away," Usher joked. "This is Dwyane Wade. I ain't crazy! That man will knock my whole head off and then dunk it."

The two men then embraced with the 44-year-old singer telling the couple he was "so happy to see you."

Usher and Wade both shared the clip on Instagram, with the future Super Bowl Halftime Show performer captioning the post, "Look, I don't want no smoke 😅 👐🏾."

Over the summer, Usher's penchant for serenading the famous ladies who came to his Vegas residency went viral after it inadvertently led to (or at least was a factor in) the alleged dissolution of Keke Palmer's relationship with Darius Jackson, the father of her son, who objected to the new mother's attire while dancing with R&B royalty.

After the internet broke up with him, Palmer has stayed mum on the status of their relationship but artfully parlayed the messiness into a collaboration with Usher on the aforementioned, "Boyfriend." The song pokes fun at a hapless boyfriend on the hunt for Usher, who's busy hanging out with his girlfriend.

But it's all fun and games and vocal runs till someone's head gets dunked.

Related content: