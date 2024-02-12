Usher Secures Marriage License With Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea

Legendary performer Usher and his girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, obtained a marriage license ahead of his captivating Super Bowl halftime show performance on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

The license was obtained on Thursday in Clark County, Nevada, but has not yet been filed, People Magazine reported Sunday. The DailyMail first reported the news.

The two were first linked together as a couple in 2019 at a birthday party for producer Keith Thomas, according to Elle. Since then, they have had two children together, one born in 2020 and the other in 2021. (Usher also has two children with his ex-wife, fashion stylist Tameka Foster.)

Goicoechea, who is from Miami, Florida, is the senior vice president of A&R at Epic Records and was dubbed one of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players in both 2020 and 2021.

“I have an amazing partner, a support system,” Usher previously told People. “We have an amazing dynamic between our relationship where I’m able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children.”

“I’m very happy, very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner,” he added. “She’s my best friend and I love her.”

Usher’s newest album, “Coming Home,” was released Friday.

