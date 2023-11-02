Usher Reveals the Only Person He Told About Super Bowl Halftime Show Before Its Announcement

The "Yeah!" singer also teased special guests for his performance

Before Usher revealed he was headlining the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in September, he trusted one person with the big news.

During an interview with Extra's Mona Kosar Abdi on Thursday, the "Good Good" singer opened up about how hard it was to keep his halftime show performance a secret.

“My family didn’t know. My sons did not know. I tried to tell my daughter. She just ran off. She didn’t care. I was like, ‘I got to tell you a secret,'" Usher, 45, said.

Eventually, he let it slip to one person: Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

“I called her and I said, ‘Hey, I gotta tell you something,’ and I shared it with her early," he explained. "And the first thing she says, ‘Well, what are you wearing?'"

The singer said he's "still working on those details."

Further discussing the performance, the "My Boo" performer teased his plans to bring a special guest onstage with him.

“I’ve also collaborated with a lot of people in the process, so… there’s a celebration there.”

He added of the performance: “If you’ve had the opportunity to come see my show, you understand it’s really a celebration of our culture, a celebration of what we’ve come from, a celebration of the places I’ve come from… I’m going to pull all of those things and then some into this performance.”

Usher announced the exciting news in a video shared on on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he got an urgent call from Kim Kardashian, who tells the musician about his headlining spot.

Usher's performance will mark his second Super Bowl appearance. He previously performed alongside the Black Eyed Peas when the group headlined the halftime show back in 2011.

Last year, the show was headlined by Rihanna, who revealed that she was pregnant with her second baby with A$AP Rocky mid-performance.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher said in a statement.

“Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen," the "U Got It Bad" performer continued. "I’ll see you real soon.”

Super Bowl LVIII will air live on CBS on Feb. 11, 2024.

