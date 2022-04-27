  • Oops!
Usher officially meets his doppelganger — Ja Morant's dad

Jason Owens
·1 min read
Usher's in on the joke.

Especially when it scores him courtside playoff seats.

The hip-hop/R&B artist has been seen on the sidelines during the Grizzlies-Timberwolves playoff series, prompting questions bout why the part-Cleveland Cavaliers owner is repping another team during the playoffs.

It turns out it's not actually Usher, but Tee Morant, father of Grizzlies star Ja Morant. And Tee rocks a remarkably similar style to the 90s/2000s music icon.

The look generated Twitter buzz early in the series, so everybody got on board with the joke for Game 5 when it returned to Memphis — the Grizzlies included.

Yep, that's actually Usher sitting next to his newfound doppelganger courtside on Tuesday. Who's who? You be the judge. Ok, it's a little easier with their glasses off. But the pair donned their shades for some jokes on the big screen and the TNT broadcast.

All Tee needs to complete the look is the chain.

Recording artist Usher looks on in the first half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals NBA basketball playoff series between Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers in Orlando, Florida May 24, 2009. REUTERS/Scott Audette (UNITED STATES SPORT BASKETBALL ENTERTAINMENT) - GM1E55P0TUN01
Usher has met his doppelganger. (Reuters)
