Usher officially meets his doppelganger — Ja Morant's dad

Usher's in on the joke.

Especially when it scores him courtside playoff seats.

The hip-hop/R&B artist has been seen on the sidelines during the Grizzlies-Timberwolves playoff series, prompting questions bout why the part-Cleveland Cavaliers owner is repping another team during the playoffs.

It turns out it's not actually Usher, but Tee Morant, father of Grizzlies star Ja Morant. And Tee rocks a remarkably similar style to the 90s/2000s music icon.

Not me thinking Ja’s dad was Usher pic.twitter.com/QtmEq23l5j — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) April 16, 2022

The look generated Twitter buzz early in the series, so everybody got on board with the joke for Game 5 when it returned to Memphis — the Grizzlies included.

shoutout @Usher pulling up on us tonight 〽️ pic.twitter.com/miYhKDZEmt — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) April 26, 2022

Yep, that's actually Usher sitting next to his newfound doppelganger courtside on Tuesday. Who's who? You be the judge. Ok, it's a little easier with their glasses off. But the pair donned their shades for some jokes on the big screen and the TNT broadcast.

This is great 😂 pic.twitter.com/u9YYEJ3XzL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 27, 2022

All Tee needs to complete the look is the chain.