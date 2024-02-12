Usher obtained marriage license with girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas before Super Bowl

Usher may be on the brink of a touchdown in his personal life with a trip down the aisle.

The R&B icon, who headlined the Super Bowl halftime show Sunday night, obtained a marriage license with girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas earlier this week, a representative for the Clark County Clerk's Office confirmed to USA TODAY in an email Sunday.

The couple filed their application for the license on Thursday. The union would mark Goicoechea's first marriage and Usher's third.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Usher for comment.

The "Confessions" singer gushed about his relationship with Goicoechea, who he calls his "best friend," in an interview with People magazine in November.

"We have an amazing dynamic between our relationship where I'm able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children and dealing with the dynamic of how you communicate with them," Usher told the magazine.

Usher has four children: Usher "Cinco" V, 16, Naviyd Ely, 15, Sovereign Bo, 3, and Sire Castrello, 2. He shares Sovereign Bo and Sire with Goicoechea, while he shares Usher V and Naviyd with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

"She's better at (communicating) than me in many lights. I'm a man-man, so I'm like, 'This is what we're doing,' and I might be a little bit more disciplinary at times," Usher said of their parenting styles, offering the metaphor: "If there's a slap and a hug, I'm the slap and she's the hug. But that creates balance."

Usher was married to Foster, a fashion stylist from 2007-2009. He also tied the knot with entertainment executive Grace Harry in 2015, with the couple later splitting in 2018.

