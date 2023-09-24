Usher to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

R&B star Usher will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas next year, it has been announced.

The Grammy-winning singer said it was the “honour of a lifetime” to be chosen to perform at the major sporting event, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium on February 11.

To announce the news, Usher brought in reality star Kim Kardashian who can be seen telling the singer he had been selected in a video shared to social media.

The clip references the singer’s music video for his song Confessions II, where he tries to shake off someone on the phone as he is working in the studio.

This time, Kardashian ignores his protests and tells him: “I finally got the answers to those rumours. It’s not about me, it’s about you. You’re doing the Super Bowl.”

The video, which was shared by Apple Music, NFL and Roc Nation, was also recreated with US football coach Deion Sanders, NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr and a future Usher letting him know the good news.

Speaking about playing the show, Usher said: “It’s an honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list.

“I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

Usher has produced eight studio albums across his career and won the same number of Grammy Awards.

Story continues

The 44-year-old enjoyed success with his first few albums but was propelled to fame in 2004 by his record Confessions, which went number one on both sides of the Atlantic and secured the best contemporary R&B album Grammy.

It also featured some of his biggest hits including Yeah!, Burn, Confessions Part II and My Boo.

His following albums – 2008’s Here I Stand, 2010’s Raymond v Raymond, 2012’s Looking 4 Myself and 2016’s Hard II Love – also all reached the top ten in the UK and US album charts.

The singer currently has a residency in Las Vegas – Usher: My Way – which has drawn sold-out shows and rave reviews.

He is also set to begin an eight night residency at La Seine Musicale in Paris on Sunday, with the run ending on October 5.

The singer has also served as a coach on the US The Voice and appeared in several films including Hustlers and Light It Up.

Last year, a pregnant Rihanna emerged suspended on a platform above the field for a dazzling halftime show at the annual league championship game of the National Football League, her first solo event in seven years.

Roc Nation, founded by Jay-Z, and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-executive producers of the halftime show.