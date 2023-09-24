The National Football League and Roc Nation announced on Sunday that Usher will be the halftime show performer at Super Bowl LVIII, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this February with Apple Music as the sponsor.

Usher has already made himself right at home in Las Vegas with his residency show “My Way” at Park MGM, which runs through December. He’s also recently released a new single “Boyfriend” with a music video set in Vegas starring Keke Palmer.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher said in a statement on Sunday. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

This will be Usher’s first time as the Super Bowl headliner, but not the first time he’s appeared on the halftime show. He was a surprise guest back in 2011 for the Black Eyed Peas’ halftime show in Arlington, Texas.

Usher joins a list of recent Super Bowl halftime performers that includes Rihanna, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and The Weeknd.

The post Usher to Headline 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show appeared first on TheWrap.