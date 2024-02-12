Usher and His Girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, Obtained a Marriage License Before the Super Bowl

Grammy award-winning musical artist Usher was first romantically linked to his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in 2019 when they were photographed at the 40th birthday party of their mutual friend, producer Keith Thomas. Since then, their relationship has gotten very serious and includes two children. They’re very open about their relationship online, but Usher is more in the spotlight. Goicoechea, meanwhile, is a very successful industry exec behind the scenes.

Here’s everything to know about Goicoechea and her relationship to the “OMG” singer.

Who is Jenn Goicoechea?

Goicoechea was born and raised in Miami. From high school, she moved to another Florida institution, studying recording arts at Full Sail University in Winter Park. Her mother, Barbara, was the director of operations at ACT Productions, beginning in 1988. Goicoechea shadowed her mom at the event and multimedia production company, which eventually led to her working as an assistant to Ciara.

She headed to California and opened her management company, Boogs’N’Effect Management. She eventually became the senior vice president of A&R at Epic Records. In both 2020 and 2021, Goicoechea was named one of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players.

Are Goicoechea and Usher engaged?

People revealed that the couple received a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, ahead of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show. They had not yet filed it, so it was unclear, heading into the Super Bowl, if they secretly got married.

How did Goicoechea and Usher meet?

It’s likely that she met Usher through her work and industry social circle. It seems like she may have been a fan and friend for a while, because in 2016, she shared a picture of herself whispering in his ear, writing in the caption, “Not sure what I’m saying or who I’m speaking too 🙄😂 But my nails look good.”

She also shared an older photo including him in 2018.

In October 2019, a few months after Keith Thomas’ party, they were seen kissing backstage at the Hollywood Bowl. In December, they were stepping out officially as a couple and went to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ birthday in Los Angeles, where Usher was performing.

Do Usher and Goicoechea have any kids?

Usher confirmed the news that he and his girlfriend were expecting during an appearance on Good Morning America in 2020. He also announced his planned Las Vegas residency during the interview.

“Babies always bring such joy to a family and [I’m] really excited for my young one—well, my bean’s arrival,” he said.



Their daughter Sovereign Bo was born on September 24, just a few weeks later. Sharing a picture of her little hand wrapped around his, Usher wrote in the caption, “We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond. ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder on repeat.”

Their second child arrived in 2021. Sire Castrello was born on September 29, and Usher shared a sneak peak at the boy’s face, writing, “Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra. 👶🏽 ♎️ Gang.”



Usher has two other children with his ex-wife Tameka Foster, two boys named Usher “Cinco” V and Naviyd Ely. While appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Usher talked about the challenges of growing his family while COVID-19 kept everyone at home.

“I think everybody’s had the opportunity to take a beat back and realize what really matters in this time—it’s family,” he said. “It is coming closer to your loved ones and appreciating the ones that you have while you have them.”

He added, “I think it’s been a tough time for everybody, so [it’s] great to have this incredible news, this new arrival. Really anticipating it.”

What has Usher said about Goicoechea?

In a November 2023 interview with People, Usher offered some rare insight into his relationship.

“I have an amazing partner, a support system,” he said of Goicoechea. “We have any amazing dynamic between our relationship where I’m able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children and dealing with the dynamic of how you communicate with them.”

He called Goicoechea his closest friend, saying, “I’m very happy, very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner. She’s my best friend, and I love her.”

