Usher Confirmed As Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Performer In Las Vegas

Andreas Wiseman

Usher has been confirmed as main performer at halftime of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

The NFL tweeted a promo video of player turned coach Deion Sanders confirming the news with the singer.

More to come…

