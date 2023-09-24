Usher Confirmed As Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Performer In Las Vegas
Usher has been confirmed as main performer at halftime of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.
USHER. LAS VEGAS. APPLE MUSIC HALFTIME SHOW. #SBLVIII
See you on February 11 on @NFLonCBS! 🔥@Usher @kimkardashian @applemusic @rocnation pic.twitter.com/mRshrB0LyE
— NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2023
The NFL tweeted a promo video of player turned coach Deion Sanders confirming the news with the singer.
More to come…
