USGA raises purses at U.S. Open and Women's Open; female winner to receive $1 million for first time

The USGA announced on Tuesday that the purses for both the U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open have been increased by $500,000.

Of greater significance, the female winner will receive a $1 million paycheck, up from the $900,000 awarded to Ariya Jutanugarn for her 2018 victory. It is the second biggest winner's check in women's golf behind the LPGA's CME Group Tour Championship, which bestows $1.5 million.

“The USGA is committed to providing an unparalleled experience to every player competing in its championships,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director, championships. “Through strategic investments in our player relations program, we are continuing the effort to create a competitor experience commensurate with the game’s most prestigious championships, and that includes an increased purse and a continued commitment to make playing in an Open championship unforgettable for the world’s top amateur players.”

The women's total purse for this week's event at Country Club of Charleston will be $5.5 million. That is approximately $7 million less than what will be handed out at Pebble Beach in three weeks at the men's competition.

The U.S Open's $12.5 million is the largest purse among the major championships.

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

