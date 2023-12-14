USG vs Liverpool LIVE! Europa League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

USG vs Liverpool – LIVE!

Liverpool head to Union Saint-Gilloise for the their final Europa League group of the year this evening. The win over LASK last month has already confirmed the Reds as group game winners, meaning they avoid an unwelcome play-off with a Champions League dropout in February.

As such, their visit to Belgium is something of a dead-rubber. Jurgen Klopp is likely to rotate and afford a few of his squad players the chance to shine, with the big names set to be shelved before Sunday’s meeting with Manchester United in the Premier League. All of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker have been left at home.

Liverpool have taken the Europa League seriously this year, however, and will unlikely want to take their foot off the gas all too much. With a final in Dublin to come, it would be a fantastic trip from the supporters. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

USG vs Liverpool latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 545pm GMT; Lotto Park

TV channel and live stream: Europa League

Liverpool team news: Mac Allister injured

Prediction: USG to win

USG vs Liverpool: Alexis Mac Allister injury news

15:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he is unsure when Alexis Mac Allister will return to action, revealing he has never seen an injury like the Liverpool midfielder has suffered.

Mac Allister was cut on his knee against Sheffield United last week, initially playing on with it bandaged up before he was forced off before the hour mark at Bramall Lane.

Read the full story here!

[object Object] (AP)

USG vs Liverpool: When is Europa League draw?

15:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Europa League group stage is about to reach a frantic finale as clubs battle over not just qualifying for the knockouts, but the right to avoid a potentially tricky play-off tie.

Runners-up of each eight groups will be sent into a match-up against a team demoted from the Champions League, which will be drawn next month.

Story continues

West Ham and Brighton are assured of a top-two finish in their groups ahead of next month's final matchday and Liverpool will be in the round of 16 after they beat LASK to win Group E.

But only the group winners will earn a bye straight to the last-16.

Here are all the details...

(Getty Images)

USG vs Liverpool: Score prediction today

15:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

The hosts could still qualify with a win and will fancy their chances against what is surely going to be a heavily-rotated Liverpool side.

USG to win 1-0.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool team vs USG

15:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he will rotate his squad, potentially leading to chances for youngsters such as Conor Bradley and Ben Doak.

Alexis Mac Allister will miss out again, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker among a group of players who have stayed at home.

[object Object] (AP)

USG vs Liverpool: TV channel and live stream

15:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2. Coverage starts at 5pm GMT ahead of a 5.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream through the Discovery+ app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Welcome

14:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Liverpool's Europa League clash with USG tonight.

Kick-off from Lotto Park, usually the home of Anderlecht, is at 5.45pm GMT.