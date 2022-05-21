USFL 2022 Week 6: Games, schedule, how to watch on live stream and TV

Welcome to Week 6 of the USFL, where the Birmingham Stallions are the only undefeated team left and we're halfway through the season.

With no Friday night games this week, all four games will be played on Saturday and Sunday. In Week 5, the Pittsburgh Maulers earned their first victory, closing the gap between the north and south divisions.

Can the Stallions keep rolling? Will the Bandits' defense prevail? Can the Gamblers and the Maulers catch another break?

Here's all you need to know about this weekend's USFL games:

Where are USFL games played?

The USFL regular season will be played in Birmingham, Alabama, at either Protective Stadium or Legion Field. Playoff games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Tampa Bay Bandits quarterback Jordan Ta'amu (10) throws against the Birmingham Stallions during the first half of their Week 4 game.

How can I watch USFL games?

USFL games will be broadcast on NBC and FOX, while some will stream exclusively on Peacock. Games will also be streamed on FuboTV.

What is the week 6 USFL schedule?

Saturday

Tampa Bay Bandits (3-2) at Philadelphia Stars (2-3), 1:00 p.m. ET (NBC)

Michigan Panthers (1-4) at Birmingham Stallions (5-0), 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday

Pittsburgh Maulers (1-4) at New Orleans Breakers (3-2), 12:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

Houston Gamblers (1-4) at New Jersey Generals (4-1), 4:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @analisbailey.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USFL schedule, Week 6 games: Live stream, TV info, how to watch