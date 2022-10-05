Username3 is building a new decentralized Linktree for Web3

Username3
·3 min read
Username3
Username3

Username3.com today announced the release of their new platform which allows users to generate their own decentralized link tree for their social media profiles.

New York, NY, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Username3.com today announced the release of their new platform which allows users to generate their own decentralized link tree for their social media profiles. The platform will be going live on October 16th, 2022.

Social media platforms currently allow users to add only one link in their Bio and creators on Instagram, Tik Tok, YouTube and other platforms have often complained of this limitation.

That limitation brought players like Linktree and Allmylinks to the market who have created a system to store a list of their links under one single link.

Username3 is building a new decentralized Linktree for Web3
Username3 is building a new decentralized Linktree for Web3


Username3 is building a new decentralized Linktree for Web3

This solution has fixed a common problem, since a user can now have their own landing page where they can drive clicks and add a list of buttons below. Those buttons can redirect visitors to a range of pages, including websites, referral links or other social media accounts. Users can also be redirected to additional links like YouTube videos or newspaper articles that the owner has provided.

Mark Miller the CEO of username3 quoted “regardless of who you are and what you do, most likely, you have more interesting links that you would like to share with your audience.”

“Username3 works in the same way but there is a big difference! Our product is integrated on the Blockchain”

“Since you OWN your link, every time someone clicks on it and mints (buys) his/her own username3, you'll get paid 20% instantly on your Solana Wallet as a reward.”

Users can see from the link here how much can potentially be earned: https://username3.com/calculator

How Username3 is building a new decentralized Linktree

What username3.com has accomplished is to build a perfectly working Web3 “Linktree”. The platform allows users to create their link in their BIO as a decentralized asset on the Solana blockchain.

Each page built is in fact an NFT (non-fungible token) and it’s 100% owned by its owner on the blockchain.

Mark Miller goes on to say: “Let’s say your name is “Justin” and you want to reserve that username (exactly as you’d do with a domain name, handle on a social media or a username in a video game).

“You go to Username3.com and you search for it. If no other user has “minted” it on the blockchain prior to you, you can mint yours. The username itself is an NFT. In other words, you can transfer or sell it to others with a click in the future.”

Username3
Username3


Username3


Since the blockchain used by Username3 is Solana, users would need to download the Phantom Wallet from either the Apple Store or the Google Play Store.

Once downloaded, users can create a wallet in a few clicks and upload some Solana coins. If the user does not have Solana in their possession, they can use the Phantom app on a smartphone to buy Solana with either a credit card or Apple/Google Pay using Moonpay which is already integrated into the Moonpay wallet.

The following link provides more details about these steps: https://username3.com/how-to-claim-your-username3

The Phantom wallet built-in browser allows a user to search for their desired Username3 and mint it.

Once minted they will become the owner of that NFT and its landing page.

In a couple of clicks the user can edit their page, adding or removing links, add a profile image, a video and insert a Bio.

The user can then copy their new link u3.to/justin and paste it inside their Instagram, Tik Tok, or any other social media platform that they use.

Every time someone visits their social media profile, they can click on a Link in the Bio by Username3 and bring up the links to multiple platforms.

User Own 100% of their Digital Presence. Making the most out of A "Link in Bio"

Mark Miller went on to explain: “While the final mission of username3 is to give users a unique experience across all Web3 dApps in existence, the strategy is to first move people from the old Web2 Linktree-like solutions to the innovative and decentralized blockchain alternative.

“Username3 doesn’t want to change the way social networks influence people’s lives by substituting them, but instead aims to give ownership of a piece of their social network experience to the users.”

“Influencers and creators from all over the world are joining Username3 because of the innovation it brings to the ecosystem and because of the main concept that you should own your assets.”

“Unlike most Web3 platforms that say users should own their assets, but retain all the profits for themselves, Username3 has developed an innovative referral program that pays you up to 10 levels of influence.”

“This allows your new “link in bio” to generate passive income for their owners and to give real ownership and royalties to Web3 enthusiasts and social media users.”

“Remember, each Username3 is an NFT on the Solana blockchain, and as such you’ll be able to transfer or sell it anytime.”

Username3 are currently onboarding industry experts and influencers to review the product. Please contact Mark Miller below if you would like to participate"

###

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.


Media Contact:

Mark Miller

pr@username3.com

Tel: +1 347 674 7932



Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Raptors received 'rock-star' treatment for preseason game in Edmonton

    Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam will never get tired of the love they get from Raptors fans across Canada.

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • 'Cameroonian connection': Christian Koloko discusses Pascal Siakam assisting on first NBA basket

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains how he felt heading into his first game, adjusting to the NBA game and how analytics are different with the Raptors compared to college.

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23