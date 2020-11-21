Useful Tips for Drivers That Are Dealing With Auto Insurance Claim Adjusters

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.org (https://compare-autoinsurance.org) is a top auto insurance brokerage website, providing car insurance quotes online from trustworthy agencies all over the United States. This website has recently launched a guide that presents how to negotiate with a car insurance claims adjuster.

After a car accident, the insurance company will dispatch a claim adjuster to investigate and settle the case. It is important for drivers to know how to negotiate a claim with the claim adjuster.

In order to be better negotiators, drivers should follow the next tips:

Decide on a minimum settlement. Before having the first talks regarding the claims with their adjusters, drivers should settle to a minimum amount. That minimum amount is only in the policyholder's head and it should never be disclosed to the adjuster. By doing so, drivers will be prevented from making a rash decision if the adjuster is having a "take it or leave it" approach.

Wait for the first offer. If the adjuster's first offer is close to the minimum settlement the driver is willing to accept, then that means the adjuster has more money to negotiate. In this case, the drivers are advised to raise the minimum amounts they are willing to accept.

Never take the first offer. This is a dumb thing to do. The claims adjusters will offer their lowest settlements first. They do that to find out if the policyholder knows how much his claim is worth and see if he's desperate to settle the claim quickly.

Ask the adjuster to justify his low offer. If the offer is too low, then the policyholder should demand an explanation from the adjuster. After hearing the explanation, the policyholder should analyze if there are things that he overlooked when he settled for a minimum amount. If so, the policyholder should lower his claims.

Gradually decrease the settlement. To show that they are willing to negotiate, drivers should decrease their claims by 10-20%.

"Negotiating with a claim adjuster can be difficult for persons that never dealt with them before. However, drives can learn some tricks that can help them become better negotiators," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

