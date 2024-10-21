'I used to watch Liverpool everywhere - now it would be Wrexham' - Mullin

[Getty Images]

As a boyhood Liverpool fan, it is quite some statement from Paul Mullin.

But he insists he has got such a strong connection with Wrexham now that he would probably choose to go and watch them rather than the Merseyside Reds when he stops playing.

"I used to watch Liverpool home and away, and go all over the world," Mullin said after scoring the winner 16 seconds into Saturday's game at Rotherham.

"But that would change if my career ended tomorrow.

"I'd be going to watch Wrexham everywhere. I absolutely love the place for everything it's given me and the support the fans have given me.

"I've been here long enough now, Wrexham's become part of me. I'm really attached to this club.

"So I always want to do well."

More than 100 goals for Wrexham since joining in 2021 - and a talismanic presence for the team in much of that time - tells you just how well he has done.

Mullin's expression of devotion to the club came after that lightning fast goal at Rotherham which kept Wrexham within two points of League One leaders Birmingham.

He will now face his first professional club, Huddersfield Town, in front of another bumper - and expectant - Racecourse crowd on Tuesday night.

"I had a good couple of years at Huddersfield," said Mullin.

"I've never played against them before so hopefully I can try to come back and haunt them on Tuesday night."

The 29-year-old striker will hope to keep his place up front after making only his second league start of the campaign, replacing the injured Jack Marriott.

Marriott suffered a fractured leg in training and will undergo surgery today.

"Me starting [at Rotherham] probably came through very unfortunate cirumstances because Jack's been phenomenal for us this season," Mullin said.

"Sometimes people say 'It's your chance now' but that's not how I see it. I was really gutted for Jack, he's been fantastic."

Marriott, who had scored five goals in 10 League One games this season, will be out until 2025 as his fibula heals.

"It's horrible to see. He waited a long time to get into the side last season, but he's been a real star for us this year and worked hard each game.

"He's been through injuries before and come back strong. I'm sure he'll do the same again."