‘I used to be terrified of leaving the house without makeup’: Nicola Coughlan on her relationship with beauty

Beauty is an expression of who we are, actor says (Getty Images)

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has recalled being “terrified” to leave the house without makeup as she reflects on her relationship with the beauty industry.

Ahead of the release of the Regency era-inspired drama’s second season, Coughlan said going to an acting school where makeup wasn’t permitted forced a change in the way she used it.

“When I was younger, I used to be terrified to step out without makeup. It was like it was the worst thing in the world,” she told Glamour.

“Then I went to drama school, where you’re not allowed to wear makeup so you can adapt to any character necessary.

“I was horrified. But eventually, it taught me to accept myself in my own skin and made room for makeup to become a fun thing, not a defensive thing.”

Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in the Netflix series and who was also revealed to be Lady Whistledown in season one’s finale,

“I think sometimes people can look down on beauty and think that people generally poo-poo things that are geared towards women, but beauty is so important,” she said, adding that it is “an expression of who we are”.

Bridgerton’s debut in December 2020 was a huge success, with more than 82 million households watching the first season in the first four weeks.

In the months that followed, social media users flocked to recreate hairstyles seen on the show, as well as the elegant makeup looks.

Two years later, Netflix has even teamed up with esteemed makeup artist Pat McGrath on two Bridgerton-inspired makeup collections.

Her namesake brand, Pat McGrath Labs was also the sole collection used on the entire cast when filming season two, McGrath said in an interview with Marie Claire.

Coughlan said the importance of beauty and the diversity of makeup looks is one of the things she loved most about working on a drama set in the Regency era.

“Women were able to use beauty to express themselves creatively and build a sense of identity. It could be so elaborate or soft and feminine, and that’s really inspiring,” Coughlan said.

Story continues

Also, during the Glamour interview, she reflected on some of her beauty mishaps growing up, revealing that she once plucked her eyebrows to only be one hair thick.

“Looking back over my years experimenting with beauty, I’ve definitely had a few blunders,” she said.

“When I was about 15, I used to wear thick pan-stick, like a really thick, thick foundation that would be almost itchy. Then at night, I would use really strong spot fighting products that would be burning my skin off. So, so bad.”